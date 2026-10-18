Toluwanisings: Davido Reacts to Narrative About Gospel Singer’s Sudden Death
- Afrobeats star Davido reshared a video by Doctor Zo addressing what may have influenced Toluwanisings' death after he collapsed
- Doctor Zo detailed five personal incidents where he used a defibrillator to revive patients who had slumped, sparking widespread discussion
- Toluwanisings' death had earlier caused outrage after his PA alleged that multiple hospitals turned the gospel singer away when he collapsed
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Davido has waded into the conversation surrounding the death of gospel singer Toluwanisings, resharing a video by medical professional Doctor Zo that suggested a defibrillator could have given the singer a fighting chance.
The Afrobeats star, whose full name is David Adeleke, posted the clip on his Instagram page on Sunday, October 18, 2026, captioning it simply: "Na Doctor Zo talk am!," a phrase that signals clear agreement with the doctor's position.
What Doctor Zo said about Toluwanisings
In the video, Doctor Zo argued that having a defibrillator on hand at the time Toluwanisings collapsed could have raised his chances of survival to between 50 and 60 per cent. The medical professional did not limit himself to theory. He walked viewers through five separate cases from his own career where he personally deployed a defibrillator to revive patients who had gone into cardiac arrest, lending significant weight to his argument.
The gospel singer's death had already stirred public anger before Davido's repost. His personal assistant, Babadunni Olayemi, had claimed online that several hospitals refused to admit Toluwanisings after he collapsed.
The accusation drew swift backlash and reignited debate about the state of emergency healthcare in Nigeria.
A screenshot of Davido's post where he reacted to Toluwanisings' death is below:
UCH reacts after narrative on Toluwanisings' death
Legit.ng reported that the University College Hospital (UCH) in Ibadan pushed back against that narrative, with the hospital's Public Relations Officer, Funmilayo Enitan. clarifying that UCH had already resumed services by the time the incident occurred.
Enitan stated that the strike in question was a localised, internal action and not a national directive. She also said the hospital had no record of Toluwanisings being brought to its facility.
"The hospital is running its services. The strike was a local one within the hospital; it was not a national strike. I was not aware that he was brought to UCH. I was not officially informed that he was brought to UCH. There was no record of it with the management," she said.
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng