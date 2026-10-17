Nigerian actor Starboy Temidayo shared a tribute to the late gospel singer Toluwanisings on Instagram

Temidayo revealed Toluwanisings secured his Canadian visa quickly despite having no prior travel history

The actor described the singer as a 'Humble Promising Global Super Star' and reflected on witnessing his journey

Nigerian actor, who is based in Canada, Temidayo Enitan, popularly known as Starboy Temidayo, has paid tribute to the late gospel singer Toluwanisings, sharing a heartfelt detail about the young artist's journey to Canada.

In an Instagram post on Friday, October 17, 2026, Temidayo opened up about a remarkable aspect of Toluwanisings' story, revealing that the singer had obtained his Canadian visa with surprising ease, despite having absolutely no travel history to his name.

Actor Temidayo pens heartfelt tribute to gospel singer Toluwanisings. Credit: toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

According to Temidayo, this kind of smooth visa approval is rare, especially for first-time applicants with no prior international travel. He described witnessing the singer's dream come true as something he was genuinely grateful to have been part of.

Toluwanisings' humble beginnings

Temidayo also recalled how Toluwanisings had shared stories of his humble beginnings when the two first met in Canada, painting a picture of a young man who had come a long way from where he started. The actor described him as full of promise and quietly determined.

In his words:

"He was one of the very few who got his Canada visa so fast and without stress, even with no travel history at all. He shared his humble beginnings when we first met in Canada, and I thank God for the opportunity to be part of his story and see his travel dream come to life. Humble Promising Global Super Star.. Unquestionably God."

Actor Starboy Temidayo recalls how Toluwanisings secured a Canadian visa quickly despite having no travel history. Credit: toluwanisings.

Source: Facebook

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Bidemi Olaoba honoured Toluwanisings at an event after his sudden death.

The video of Toluwanisings and actor Temidayo in Canada is below:

Osun state mourns Toluwanisings

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that actress and Governor Adeleke's aide Laide Bakare mourned gospel singer Toluwanisings.

She opened up about the mood in the state over the singer's sudden death. Her heartbreaking post also captured attention on social media.

Source: Legit.ng