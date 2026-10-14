Iyabo Ojo's lawyers have responded to claims made by colleague Lizzy Anjorin on October 11 , 2026

Anjorin allegedly claimed Iyabo Ojo and her daughter Priscilla controlled over 100 bloggers targeting her

The legal letter also addressed threats allegedly made against Iyabo Ojo's grandson Rahkeem and demanded Anjorin produce evidence in court

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has escalated her ongoing feud with fellow actress Lizzy Anjorin by releasing a formal legal rebuttal through her Lagos-based law firm, The Maverick, on October 13.

The letter, shared on Instagram on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, was titled "Rejoinder and Rebuttal to the Malicious, Libelous and Defamatory Publication by One Lizzy Anjorin-Lawal on the 11th Day of October, 2026." It was filed on behalf of Iyabo Ojo, her daughter Priscilla Ajoke Ojo Mkambala, her son-in-law Juma Mkambala, and her grandson Master Rakeem Mkambala.

Iyabo Ojo takes strong action against Lizzy Anjorin following bold claim. Credit: iyaboojofespris/lizzyanjorin

Source: Instagram

What Iyabo Ojo's lawyers alleged against Anjorin

According to the legal document, Anjorin publicly claimed that Iyabo Ojo and Priscilla operated a network of over 100 bloggers under their control, purportedly used to target and harass Anjorin. The letter firmly denied these claims, calling them malicious and defamatory.

The statement also referenced two active legal proceedings, Appeal No CA/LAG/CV/1013/2025, filed as Madam Alice Iyabo Ojo v Lizzy Anjorin Lawal, and Suit No. LD/ADR/5292/2023, indicating that the dispute between the two women has already been running through the courts for some time.

Iyabo, through her lawyers, stated that she would ensure Anjorin presents evidence before the court to support the claims she made.

Iyabo Ojo’s lawyers denied Anjorin’s claim that her family used bloggers to target her. Credit: iyaboojofespris.

Source: Instagram

Lizzy Anjorin had earlier issued her own legal notice

The rebuttal comes as a direct response to a cease-and-desist notice that Anjorin had previously issued, in which she accused Iyabo Ojo's camp of running a sustained campaign of defamation and cyberbullying against her.

Iyabo Ojo's legal team closed the letter by demanding that Anjorin halt all further defamatory publications, adding that "whoever comes to equity should do so with clean hands."

Iyabo Ojo's response to Lizzy Anjorin's claim is below:

Lizzy Anjorin sprays money on Iyabo Ojo in resurfaced clip

Legit.ng previously reported that an old video of Iyabo Ojo and her colleague, Lizzy Anjorin, resurfaced online amid their messy feud.

In the clip, the two were at an event where Lizzy was seen joyfully spraying money on Iyabo as they both danced together.

Iyabo Ojo’s reaction in the video trended, and fans shared their opinions, expressing curiosity about what went wrong between the two.

Source: Legit.ng