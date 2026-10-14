Portable has publicly praised his wife, Bewaji, after his baby mama, Ashabi Simple, celebrated her new man’s birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post

The controversial singer described Bewaji as one of the best women in the world, appreciating her for standing by him during difficult times

Portable’s message has drawn attention because of its timing, coming shortly after Ashabi’s public celebration of her new relationship

Nigerian singer Portable has shown appreciation for his wife, Bewaji, shortly after his baby mama, Ashabi Simple, publicly celebrated her new man on his birthday.

Ashabi’s heartfelt Instagram post caught the attention of fans, who began discussing her relationship update.

Portable subsequently took to his Instagram Story to share a picture of himself and Bewaji, accompanied by an emotional message praising his wife.

Portable publicly praised his wife, Bewaji, after his baby mama, Ashabi Simple, celebrated her new man. Photos: @portablebaby/@ashabisimple/IG.

Source: Instagram

Portable celebrates wife Bewaji

In his Instagram Story, Portable described Bewaji as one of the best women in the world and said she deserved everything good in life.

He praised her for remaining by his side when things were difficult, particularly during his pursuit of success.

The singer wrote:

“Na the Woman Wey Calm down go Enjoy. Bewaji is one of the best woman in the world who deserve everything.”

He continued by acknowledging her loyalty during challenging periods.

“When everything hard like stone she is still there. When man comot for adugbo to go find glory she is still there.”

The tribute came after Ashabi Simple shared a birthday message celebrating her new man on Instagram.

Her public display of affection attracted attention, placing her relationship update alongside Portable’s message to Bewaji.

Although the timing of the two posts has drawn interest, Portable did not explicitly state that his tribute was a response to Ashabi’s birthday message.

Portable describes Bewaji as one of the best women in the world. Photo: @portablebaby/IG.

Source: Instagram

Portable's baby mama calls out singer

Legit.ng reported that Honey Berry had made a video in which she called out her estranged baby's father, Portable.

According to her, Portable used to beat her when she was pregnant. She also stated that the singer was beating his first wife, Bewaji, for taking sides with her.

The mother of one also made it known that she had no idea that the singer was married when she became pregnant with him.

Source: Legit.ng