Oil and gas companies in Nigeria are estimated to pay graduate trainees between ₦250,000 and over ₦800,000 monthly, according to Profolio’s 2026 salary guide

Shell Nigeria has the highest listed range at ₦500,000 to ₦800,000 or more, followed by Chevron at ₦450,000 to ₦750,000 or more

However, the figures are estimates, not officially confirmed salaries, so graduates should verify pay and benefits directly with employers

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Oil and gas companies in Nigeria are estimated to pay graduate trainees between ₦250,000 and more than ₦800,000 monthly, according to Profolio's 2026 salary guide.

The report, titled Graduate Trainee Salary in Nigeria (2026): Pay by Industry, Company & Role, lists estimated salaries for companies including Shell Nigeria, Chevron Nigeria, TotalEnergies, Seplat Energy and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited.

Oil and Gas Companies Pay Graduate Trainees Up to ₦800,000 Monthly in Nigeria, Salary Figures Emerge

Source: Getty Images

According to the guide, Shell Nigeria's estimated monthly salary ranges from ₦500,000 to ₦800,000 or more, while Chevron's is put at ₦450,000 to ₦750,000 or more.

TotalEnergies is listed at ₦400,000 to ₦700,000 monthly, while Seplat Energy and NNPC have lower estimated ranges.

The figures may interest Nigerian graduates exploring employment opportunities in the oil and gas industry. However, they are estimates published by Profolio, not officially confirmed salary disclosures from the companies.

How much do oil and gas companies pay graduate trainees?

Profolio provides the following estimated monthly salary ranges for graduate trainees at five companies.

Company Estimated monthly salary Shell Nigeria ₦500,000–₦800,000+ Chevron Nigeria ₦450,000–₦750,000+ TotalEnergies ₦400,000–₦700,000 Seplat Energy ₦300,000–₦500,000 NNPC Limited ₦250,000–₦400,000

The estimates place Shell, Chevron and TotalEnergies in the higher salary ranges among the companies covered by the guide.

However, actual earnings may vary depending on the job function, recruitment programme, employment terms and additional benefits. The figures should therefore be treated as indicative benchmarks rather than guaranteed offers.

What should graduates know before applying?

Beyond salary, graduate trainee programmes can provide professional training, practical experience and opportunities for career development.

Shell's official Nigeria careers page for students and graduates provides information about opportunities for graduates interested in technical and other professional roles. Chevron also shares recruitment information through its official Nigeria careers page.

However, these official pages do not confirm the specific salary estimates published by Profolio.

Applicants should check employers' recruitment portals for current vacancies, eligibility requirements, application deadlines and programme details.

They should also establish whether a quoted salary represents basic pay, gross salary or total compensation.

Allowances for housing and transport, healthcare benefits, pension contributions and performance-related payments may affect the overall value of an employment package.

Oil and Gas Companies Pay Graduate Trainees Up to ₦800,000 Monthly in Nigeria, Salary Figures Emerge

Source: UGC

Candidates should confirm which benefits apply to a particular position rather than assume every graduate trainee receives the same package.

Profolio's report provides a starting point for comparing potential earnings in the oil and gas sector.

Nevertheless, graduates should verify salary information directly with employers before making career decisions, as actual offers may differ from the published estimates.

Source: Legit.ng