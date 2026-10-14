Canada's immigration authority has announced a pause on new intake for the Parents and Grandparents Programme, affecting thousands of potential sponsors

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada said it will continue processing existing applications and plans to approve up to 15,000 people for permanent residence in 2026

Canada named the super visa as the available alternative for parents and grandparents, allowing stays of up to 5 years per visit

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) announced on 15 July 2026 that it is pausing the intake of new applications under the Parents and Grandparents Programme (PGP), a move that affects families hoping to permanently reunite with parents or grandparents in Canada.

The federal immigration body confirmed it will not accept new interest to sponsor forms or invite potential sponsors until further notice. The decision aligns with Canada's 2026–2028 Immigration Levels Plan, which guides how many people the country welcomes as permanent residents each year across all categories.

Canada pauses parents' and grandparents' visa sponsorship while giving a different alternative. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Canada: Processing continues despite pause

Despite halting new applications, IRCC stated that it will keep working through its existing backlog. The agency plans to approve up to 15,000 people for permanent residence under the programme in 2026, suggesting that those already in the queue will continue moving through the system.

Canada: Visa alternative for parents and grandparents

For families affected by the pause, Canada pointed to the super visa as the available option in the meantime. The super visa allows parents and grandparents of Canadian citizens and permanent residents to visit Canada for up to five years per visit, with multiple entries permitted over a validity period of up to 10 years.

IRCC noted that the super visa has recently become more accessible following changes to income thresholds and health insurance requirements, making it a more practical route for families during the pause.

Read the full IRCC notice on the Parents and Grandparents Programme pause.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Canada announced the African countries whose citizens are affected by visa and permit suspensions.

Canada shuts 2 permanent residence routes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously published that Canada announced the closure of two permanent residence pathways for foreign home care workers, affecting both applicants in the country and those applying from abroad.

The government said it needed to clear the backlog of applications already submitted, but it gave no date for when the routes might reopen—leaving hopeful applicants unsure about their next step.

Source: Legit.ng