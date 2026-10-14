Nigerian TikTok star Peller has recounted how his partner, Jarvis, caught him touching himself while they were in Barbados

The content creator said he was shocked when Jarvis discovered what he was doing and questioned why he had not approached her

Peller explained that he chose to respect Jarvis and a doctor's reported advice that they temporarily abstain from private moments rather than cheat on her

Nigerian TikTok personality Peller has shared an awkward encounter with his partner, Jarvis, recalling how she caught him touching himself during their stay in Barbados.

The content creator recounted the incident during a TikTok livestream, explaining that he was surprised when Jarvis discovered what he was doing.

According to Peller, his decision was not about avoiding his partner but about respecting medical advice they had reportedly received to abstain from private moments.

Peller recounts how his partner, Jarvis, caught him touching himself while they were in Barbados. Photos: @peller089/@therealjadrolita/IG.

Source: Instagram

Peller recounts how Jarvis caught him

Peller said Jarvis confronted him after catching him masturbating, questioning why he had not approached her when he felt sexually aroused.

The TikTok star said he was shocked by the discovery and had to explain his decision to her.

He recounted:

“For me to cheat, I will just soapy. My wife, Jarvis, caught me soapying in Barbados, and I was shocked.”

The content creator added that he told Jarvis he was following a doctor's advice that they should temporarily avoid private moments.

Why Peller said he chose touching himself

Explaining his reasoning, Peller said he preferred satisfying his sexual urges himself rather than being unfaithful to his partner.

He said he respected both Jarvis and the medical advice they had reportedly received.

“I respected her and the doctor,” he added.

Although Jarvis' reaction, as described by Peller, centred on why he had not approached her, the content creator maintained that his decision was guided by the need to observe the temporary restriction.

The disclosure came days after Peller and Jarvis announced that they were expecting their first child together.

On October 8, the couple shared the pregnancy news in a joint Instagram post featuring photographs from a maternity photoshoot in which Jarvis displayed her baby bump.

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Reactions trail Peller's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@Teduatwahene stated:

"This is dumb! Unless your Wife refuses you and you don’t have a purpose that’s when you soapy apart from that it simply means you don’t find her attractive or she broke your Self Esteem with her remarks on your game because you are dumb she didn’t care much."

@Biggestchief__ noted:

"Very reasonable and remember guy soapying is not a sin; it’s just a normal thing cuz you have hormones and that’s what they make you do ."

Peller says he was shocked when Jarvis discovered what he was doing and questioned why he had not approached her. Photo: @peller089/IG.

Source: Instagram

Osupa Saheed's outfit at Peller's wedding trends

Legit.ng reported that Fuji star Saheed Osupa was among the celebrities who graced Peller and Jarvis’ white wedding, held on Saturday, August 8, 2026, in Lekki, Lagos.

The Fuji musician also thrilled guests with a performance at the star-studded ceremony. Osupa, however, drew particular attention when he arrived, and his outfit at the venue- a black blazer, white shirt, and black trousers- appeared noticeably oversized.

Source: Legit.ng