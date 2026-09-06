FAAN MD Olubunmi Kuku said the agency's airport policies were driven by passenger safety and accountability, not pressure on e-hailing companies

Kuku revealed that Uber had been considering leaving Nigeria for some time before the dispute with FAAN over driver liability escalated

FAAN disclosed that some drivers linked to Uber and Bolt had been joining car-hire operators at airports to charge passengers higher fares

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The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria has pushed back against suggestions that its airport policies played a role in Uber's decision to end operations in the country.

FAAN Managing Director Olubunmi Kuku addressed journalists at the airport on Friday, saying the authority's actions toward e-hailing operators were guided by a need to protect passengers and ensure accountability, not to drive any company out of Nigeria.

FAAN says complaints from passengers prompted tighter oversight of e-hailing and car-hire services at airports. Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

Kuku said:

"I work for the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, and my first responsibility is to ensure that our passengers are safe, protected, and have a seamless passenger experience,"

She added that Uber's departure was a decision the company made for its own reasons. "Regarding Uber, I can't speak to their exit from Nigeria. I'm sure they have their own economic and regulatory considerations as to why they chose to exit."

Why FAAN Restricted Airport Pickups

Weeks before Uber's exit, FAAN temporarily barred e-hailing drivers from picking up passengers at its airports while it finalised licence agreements, BusinessDay reports.

The move sparked concerns among industry stakeholders, with some arguing it was designed to favour ACHRAMS, the airport authority's own transport platform.

Kuku rejected that interpretation. She said the restriction came after a wave of passenger complaints, particularly over the December holiday period, about unpleasant encounters with e-hailing and car-hire operators.

Some passengers reported being dropped at unintended locations, while others described more serious incidents.

The FAAN boss also alleged that some drivers registered on platforms like Uber and Bolt had been exploiting their airport access.

She said:

"We also had situations where some Uber and Bolt drivers would get out of their cars under the guise of coming into the airport as e-hailing drivers, and then join the car-hire operators to charge higher fares."

Kuku pointed to disagreements over driver liability as the central issue between FAAN and e-hailing companies.

Olubunmi Kuku says FAAN wanted e-hailing companies to accept responsibility for drivers operating on their platforms. Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

She said the companies had requested dedicated pick-up zones at airports, which FAAN was willing to provide, but the authority also wanted them to accept responsibility for drivers on their platforms, Channels TV reports.

She said:

"One of the issues we were struggling with the e-hailing companies over was largely around liability clauses.

"But we also wanted them to take responsibility for the drivers. However, we were told that those drivers are not Uber's drivers; rather, they are independent drivers."

Passengers pay more as airport cab fares hit new high

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Travellers departing and arriving at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos are facing transport costs up to five times higher than normal, following a decision by the FAAN to suspend e-hailing platforms.

A passenger identified as Chude on X said he paid N30,000 for a taxi from the airport to the Radisson Hotel in Ikeja, a journey he said would cost N6,000 on InDrive.

The fare gap has drawn sharp criticism from the public.

Source: Legit.ng