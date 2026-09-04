Odumodublvck disclosed that clergyman Odumeje had reached out to him with a disturbing vision about his life

Odumeje told the rapper that people in his vision planned to detain and poison him

Odumodublvck responded to the chilling warning by speaking about his faith and what he called a battle against darkness

Nigerian rapper Odumodublvck has opened up about a chilling prophecy that popular clergyman Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere, widely known as Odumeje, personally delivered to him after receiving what the prophet described as a troubling vision.

The rapper shared the revelation on his X page, framing it within a broader conversation about his Christian faith and what he believes is a spiritual battle against dark forces.

Odumodublvck recounts Odumeje’s chilling warning about a plot to detain and poison him. Credit: @odumodublvck, @prophetodumeje

Source: Instagram

According to Odumodublvck, Odumeje contacted him directly to relay a vision in which certain individuals were plotting to have him detained and poisoned.

Odumodublvck's response to Prophet Odumeje's vision

Rather than expressing fear, the rapper said the warning only reinforced his confidence in his faith.

He said he believes the blood of Christ shields him from harm, and that Odumeje told him not to be troubled because those behind the plot would not fully grasp what they were dealing with.

He wrote:

"Odumeje called me. He said, 'I saw in a vision that they wanted to detain you and poison you.' My God will never let me die. This is what it means to go against the world of darkness. Unfortunately, I am fortified with the blood of Christ. He said, 'Do not worry, they will not understand.' Victory is assured. Amen."

Odumodublvck breaks silence on disturbing prophecy by Odumeje. Credit: @odumodublvck

Source: Getty Images

Odumodublvck declares spiritual victory over foes

The rapper closed his post on a defiant note, declaring that the outcome was already settled in his favour. His words reflect a recurring theme in his public persona, where he frequently links his career and personal life to his spiritual convictions.

Odumeje is one of Nigeria's most recognisable and controversial religious figures, known for his dramatic preaching style and his claims of miraculous visions and healings.

See Odumodublvck's X post recounting Odumeje's prophecy below:

Wizkid reacts to Odumodublvck, Blaqbonez feud

Legit.ng reported that Wizkid weighed in on the ongoing beef between Odumodublvck and Blaqbonez after responding to Odumodublvck’s tweet asking him to release a song.

The Afrobeats star promised to drop the song while using the moment to urge both rappers to put their differences aside and end their quarrel.

However, Wizkid’s call for peace quickly drew reactions from fans, with some reminding him of his own past feuds with fellow artistes. His intervention sparked fresh conversations online about the beef and whether the singer was the right person to preach reconciliation.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng