Odumodublvck Opens Up on the Frightening Prophecy Odumeje Gave Him: “They Want to Poison You”
- Odumodublvck disclosed that clergyman Odumeje had reached out to him with a disturbing vision about his life
- Odumeje told the rapper that people in his vision planned to detain and poison him
- Odumodublvck responded to the chilling warning by speaking about his faith and what he called a battle against darkness
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Nigerian rapper Odumodublvck has opened up about a chilling prophecy that popular clergyman Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere, widely known as Odumeje, personally delivered to him after receiving what the prophet described as a troubling vision.
The rapper shared the revelation on his X page, framing it within a broader conversation about his Christian faith and what he believes is a spiritual battle against dark forces.
According to Odumodublvck, Odumeje contacted him directly to relay a vision in which certain individuals were plotting to have him detained and poisoned.
Odumodublvck's response to Prophet Odumeje's vision
Rather than expressing fear, the rapper said the warning only reinforced his confidence in his faith.
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He said he believes the blood of Christ shields him from harm, and that Odumeje told him not to be troubled because those behind the plot would not fully grasp what they were dealing with.
He wrote:
"Odumeje called me. He said, 'I saw in a vision that they wanted to detain you and poison you.' My God will never let me die. This is what it means to go against the world of darkness. Unfortunately, I am fortified with the blood of Christ. He said, 'Do not worry, they will not understand.' Victory is assured. Amen."
Odumodublvck declares spiritual victory over foes
The rapper closed his post on a defiant note, declaring that the outcome was already settled in his favour. His words reflect a recurring theme in his public persona, where he frequently links his career and personal life to his spiritual convictions.
Odumeje is one of Nigeria's most recognisable and controversial religious figures, known for his dramatic preaching style and his claims of miraculous visions and healings.
See Odumodublvck's X post recounting Odumeje's prophecy below:
Wizkid reacts to Odumodublvck, Blaqbonez feud
Legit.ng reported that Wizkid weighed in on the ongoing beef between Odumodublvck and Blaqbonez after responding to Odumodublvck’s tweet asking him to release a song.
The Afrobeats star promised to drop the song while using the moment to urge both rappers to put their differences aside and end their quarrel.
However, Wizkid’s call for peace quickly drew reactions from fans, with some reminding him of his own past feuds with fellow artistes. His intervention sparked fresh conversations online about the beef and whether the singer was the right person to preach reconciliation.
Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.