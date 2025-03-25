Actor and broadcaster, Nkubi, has gushed over his daughter in a post online as she marked her first birthday

He shared a lovely birthday picture and showered sweet words on her as he also shared her full names

Fans were impressed by the post and prayed for the little girl in the comments section of the post

Famous Nigerian small-size actor, radio personality and skit maker Victor Nwaogbu, aka Nkubi, has marked his daughter’s first birthday with a lovely post online.

The skit maker, who does not shy away from flaunting his family online, shared a lovely picture of his daughter.

He also shared her full names, Soromtochukwu Elora Amabuo Nwaogu, in the caption of his post.

Nkubi called his daughter beautiful and amazing, and the actor asserted that he and his wife loved her so much.

The moviemaker also prayed that his daughter would mark more birthdays in the coming years.

Nkubi shares picture

In the post, Nkubi shared a pink themed picture of his daughter taken specially for her birthday.

The little was wearing a pink lovely dress and standing in front of a pink cake.

The background of the place where the picture was taken was also decorated in pink. While the little girl was looking at the cake in front of her.

Recall that Nkubi's daughter was born in April 2023. He shared pictures of the newborn then, and fans gushed over his post.

See the post here:

What fans said about Nkubi's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the skit maker. Here are some comments below:

@kateanalike reacted:

"Happy birthday beautiful creature of Abba live fulfilled and fulfilled."

@fholooks_1 shared:

"Happy birthday my beautiful daughter. May God bless ur growing up years in Jesus mighty name."

@lauretta_egboh stated:

"She looks like the mum. Happy birthday baby Elora. May you grow in the love of GOD. Amen!."

@mummyzayne said:

"Happy birthday sorom baby, may keep watching over you and protecting you . You’re blessed."

@heliiy wrote:

"Happy birthday baby, best wishes and much love ,grow in good health,wisdom,knowledge and happiness."

@motell___ reacted:

"She’s one already, happy birthday Elora baby."

@splendor_jb commented:

"Happy birthday to her, this her name needs to be studied ."

@healingcomedy commented:

"Happy birthday to your beautiful daughter, wishing her long life and prosperity."

Osas Ighodaro, ex-husband mark daughter's birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Osas Ighodaro and her former husband spared no sweet word while marking their daughter's 8th birthday in a special way on social media.

The two made two different posts with lovely pictures taken for the occasion to celebrate the little girl.

They prayed and wished her well, while the father said that he was ready to surprise her on her special day. They also shared how much they love their daughter, as fans and colleagues also celebrated the little girl.

