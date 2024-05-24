Daddy Showkey has shown his grievance to the loan app sending him messages about a loan he took and had refused to pay

He shared screenshots of the messages he got from the company as he called out their name in the recording

He said he has not collected a loan in the last two years as he warned the people that they cannot defraud him

Veteran singer John Asiemo, professionally known as Daddy Showkey, has made a video to address the messages he has been receiving from fraudsters who are claiming that he had taken a loan from them.

In the message which he screenshotted, it was stated that he has refused to refund the money he collected from a loan app despite being a celebrity. It was also said that he wanted to spoil his reputation as a veteran singer.

The singer, who was also a gangster before he changed, said that he has not collected a loan from anyone in the last two years. He promised to deal with the fraudster if he should catch the person.

Daddy Showkey warns fraudsters over a message he received

Source: Instagram

Daddy Showkey calls out company

In the clip, the singer, who was angry, called out Money Point, the company who owns the app used to send him the message. He gave them a stern warning to fish out the culprit.

The Diana crooner, who is respected by 2Baba also told the person sending him messages to ask about him from people.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the video made by Daddy Showkey. Here are some comments below:

@son_of_grace__231:

"I like that word, If i catch you."

@clowfinest:

"Boss it might b a mistake.i witnessed such and after I explained to the customer agent,I was told to send an email to them that I didn't obtain any loan..just mail them and they won't disturb again."

@official_xdon:

"If Daddy catch U haha."

@monicafriday1:

"World people."

@owotope77:

"Baba say “if I catch you."

@magafarmerofficial:

"They are everywhere."

@amerika_vibez:

"Daddy leave them."

@berrygold_:

"Say if I catch you."

@olamilekan__.02:

"@moniepointng rect oo."

@swashofficial1:

"Baba you no dey sleep."

Daddy Showkley calls out boxing promoter

Legit.ng had reported that Daddy Showkey had expressed his displeasure at some boxing promoters.

He first shared a picture of Floyd Mayweather with Nigerian Minster, Rotimi Amaechi.

According to him, an international star cannot be in Nigeria and be taken only ro see a politician. He noted that the boxer should have been taken to the major players in the industry.

