Actress Damilola Adegbite has shared the challenge she has with her son because his feet have grown to the same length as hers

She noted that since both of them started using the same shoe size, her shoes do not rest as he always wears them

In a video, she caught him wearing her sneakers and she did not allow him to step out of their home with it

Nollywood actress, Damilola Adegbite, has opened up on how she feels about her 10-year-old son Brian wearing her shoes.

She was not comfortable when she caught him wearing her sneakers and she tackled him immediately.

The young boy did not hesitate to take off the shoes as his mother was close to him and instructed that he do it in her presence.

Fans of the movie star laughed at her action and they also shared their experiences with their children whose feet has grown big and it makes them wear their footwear.

@trueglambeauty:

"My daughter and I !.12 year old that wears the same shoes size and can now wear my clothes. Already doing Next of Kin while I am still here."

@rienneleeca___:

"Ah now now he has started wearing your shoe size. This grow up so fast."

@tamarhomes:

"Omg! This is the story of my life right now."

@cutestsmilez:

"Story of my life right now. My daughter carries my bags, son wears my Crocs, sneakers."

@that_turban_girl:

"Me and my mom, every time I go home I must carry one of her shoes with me, recently now she searches my bag when I'm leaving."

