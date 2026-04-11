Regina Daniels shared a thought-provoking reflection on how women endure in bad relationships

She questioned the value of love without loyalty and pointed out how women stay in unhealthy relationships

Her message urged women to think thoroughly before being with a man, sparking reactions online

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has spoken out about the struggles many women face in toxic relationships.

In a video shared on her Instagram page, the actress revealed that while reading a book, she was struck by how often women appear calm on the outside while silently enduring emotional turmoil.

Regina Daniels speaks out on staying in unhealthy relationships. Credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

She described this as women “mastering the art of looking calm while emotionally carrying nonsense.”

In a video shared on her Instagram page, the actress revealed that while reading a book, she was struck by how often women appear calm on the outside while silently enduring emotional turmoil.

Daniels reflected on the painful reality that women with beauty, kindness, strength, and soft voices often find themselves tied to men who demand full access to their lives but offer only half-hearted intentions in return. She bluntly described this dynamic as “a very dark type of sshit.”

Reflecting on the book’s message, she posed piercing questions: “What’s the point of being desired if you are not deeply chosen? What is the point of being chosen if there is no faithfulness? What is the point of love if it comes with confusion, betrayal, and emotional hunger?”

Daniels emphasised that too many women have mastered the art of appearing calm while carrying emotional burdens.

She highlighted the painful contradiction of being wanted but not protected, loved loudly yet betrayed in silence, and kept close without being kept safe.

Her words resonated as a call for women to recognise the difference between attention and devotion, desire and loyalty, proximity and peace.

She encouraged women who have ever questioned whether they were truly chosen or simply conveniently wanted to explore the book that inspired her reflection.

Watch her speak below:

How fans reacted to Regina Daniels book

Legit.ng compiled the reaction below:

venisacj said:

"Abeg replace the book with movie. I no just get strength to read another person matter for book."

hayor_zilva said:

"My sister is going through 😢a lot too she had to take the decision of leaving,she was afraid at first cos he took everything she has to be an independent woman but guess what she walked away and said I will start all over again now is threatening her saying he won't cater for there son since she don't want to stay."

officially_de.gifted said:

"The bitter and hard truth is, you can’t accept to marry a man that already has many wives and expect all these qualities. If he was a good man he’ll be loyal to his first wife, love and respect her alone till death ✌️shleydube25."

ashleydube25 said:

"Been there Gina l understand this book before reading, am definitely getting one😘👌."

Regina Daniels shares powerful advice for women in unhealthy relationships. Credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Regina Daniels declares her new age

Legit.ng also reported that Regina Daniels sparked reactions after revealing her new age in a video.

The mother of two shared a beautiful clip of herself getting glammed up on Instagram, looking radiant as makeup and hairstylists worked on her.

Captioning the post, Regina expressed gratitude for another year of life as she revealed that she had turned 24.

Source: Legit.ng