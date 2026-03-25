Temi Otedola marked her 30th birthday with a private family celebration, sharing moments that quickly caught public attention

Fans noticed the absence of her father, Femi Otedola, sparking fresh reactions online

The photos also fueled speculation and added to ongoing buzz surrounding the Otedola family

Nigerian model and actress Temi Otedola has stirred conversation online after sharing photos from a private family celebration marking her 30th birthday.

The lifestyle influencer, who recently celebrated entering a new decade, first took to social media earlier in the week to reflect on her journey so far.

Temi Otedola's birthday pictures raises question about her family's rumoured crisis. Credit: @temiotedola

Source: Instagram

In her post, Temi shared childhood photos and expressed gratitude for her experiences in her 20s, her good health, and her growth, describing herself as an “open book” as she steps into her 30s.

She later hosted a second, more private celebration attended by close family members.

Present at the gathering were her husband, Mr Eazi, her mother Nana Otedola, and her sisters, DJ Cuppy and Tolani Otedola. Sharing moments from the celebration, Temi simply captioned her post with the word “Gratitude.”

However, fans quickly noticed the absence of her father, billionaire businessman Femi Otedola, from the family gathering.

His absence has raised eyebrows, especially amid recent reports suggesting a possible rift between him and his wife.

See her post below:

Despite not being present at the celebration, Femi Otedola publicly celebrated his daughter online, sharing a photo of the two of them and describing Temi as his “angel,” adding that she continues to make him proud with each passing year.

Meanwhile, her elder sister, DJ Cuppy, also marked the occasion by posting throwback photos of herself and Temi. She expressed pride in the woman her sister has become and thanked Jesus for her life, referring to Temi as her “forever best friend.”

In addition to the birthday celebrations, some social media users speculated about a possible pregnancy after viewing the photos, although Temi has not addressed the rumours.

The buzz around the event comes shortly after reports surfaced alleging that Femi Otedola and his wife, Nana, may have parted ways after over two decades of marriage.

Femi Otedola absence noticeable from daughter's birthday celebration pictures. Credit: @femiotedola

Source: Getty Images

Observers pointed out that the couple had unfollowed each other on social media, and Femi did not publicly celebrate his wife on recent occasions such as Mother’s Day and International Women’s Day.

Netizens celebrate Temi Otedola

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

enioluwakesola said:

"Your sense of fashion really needs to be studied. Nothing too much, but still look hot😍."

anthonyjosephine2 said:

"God don do am for you I tap from your blessings."

troyshoefactory said:

"Happy birthday iyawo @mreazi wa gbo wa tó."

official_mayokafor said:

"Happy birthday queen 😍."

Temi Otedola flaunts cooking skills

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Temi Otedola made headlines after posting a video where she showed off her cooking skills.

She showed her skills in the clip that drew reactions from Nigerians.

In the clip, Temi was in her wide kitchen as she prepped the ingredients needed for the meal while the main chef directed her on each step to take.

Source: Legit.ng