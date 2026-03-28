Cardi B accidentally mentioned Offset’s name while performing “Bartier Cardi” at Madison Square Garden

Her hilarious reaction to the slip instantly went viral, sparking conversations across social media

The moment reignited curiosity about her past with Offset and their headline-making breakup

Cardi B gave fans an unforgettable moment during her second sold-out show at Madison Square Garden on Thursday night (Mar. 26, 2026).

While performing her 2018 hit “Bartier Cardi,” the Bronx superstar accidentally uttered the name of her ex-husband, Offset, sparking a hilarious reaction that quickly went viral.

Cardi B’s reaction to Offset mention trends online. Credit: @iamcardib

Source: Instagram

Since their breakup, Cardi has typically skipped over Offset’s name in the track’s chorus.

But during a repeat of the line, she slipped, rapping: “Cardi put the puussy on Offset/Cartier, Cardi B brain on Offset.”

The crowd erupted as Cardi visibly reacted to the blunder, laughing it off in a way that fans couldn’t stop replaying online.

The song originally appeared on her debut album Invasion of Privacy, released in 2018 when she and the Migos rapper were still together.

The pair’s relationship, which began in 2017, ended in 2024 when Cardi filed for divorce after seven years.

They share three children: Kulture (7), Wave (4), and Blossom (1). Cardi also welcomed a fourth child, a son, with NFL star Stefon Diggs in November.

Offset, meanwhile, has remained a topic of conversation. Earlier this month, influencer Celina Powell claimed on the One Night With Steiny podcast that the rapper still talks about Cardi constantly, even in casual conversations.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Cardi B captured attention on social media over her presence and appearance in the Middle East country Saudi Arabia.

According to reports, Cardi B arrived in Saudi Arabia ahead of her performance in Riyadh. She also shared a heartwarming video capturing glimpses of her time in the Kingdom.

The Grammy winner, while announcing her arrival via her official Instagram page on Friday, December 12, wrote in a caption:

"Hello Saudi Arabia … Halal B has arrived," accompanied by a green heart and the Saudi flag emoji.

A video she posted also showed her wearing an all-black, floor-length dress with a high halter neckline, long black gloves, and a matching veil draped over her shoulders.

Another video shared by fans showed the US star shopping at Solitaire Mall in Riyadh wearing the same outfit, with clips showing her exchanging pleasantries with fans.

Cardi B is scheduled to perform at MDLBeast’s Soundstorm 2025, held from Thursday, December 11 to Saturday, December 13.

Cardi B accidentally mentions Offset on stage and her face says it all. Credit: @iamcardib

Source: Instagram

Netizens react to Cardi B's stage drama

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

statuesque_hair_inc said:

"😂😂😂😂😂 She funny af… that was genuine reaction too."

_bigphoenix said:

"LMAO Offset somewhere in another woman's bed GEEKED by the name drop 😂 I mean giddy like a school girl."

onlyoncamera_ said:

"Yeah cause my baby daddy is my cousin now 😂😂😂."

browneyez624 said:

"I’m in tears, Cardi is funny as hellllll 🤣😩."

vmonaeeeeee said:

"Y'all saying she miss him is crazy! lol that was the look of DISGUST she far past over him lol."

konfidentlykari said:

"Glorilla said it best. Can’t put your name in my song, may not f with you tomorrow."

alis_ha4163 said:

"She’s like GOHD DAAMN ITT why did i put his name like ten times in this record lmao."

Cardi B sets new world record

Legit.ng also reported that Cardi B set a new Guinness World Record for the most drone deliveries in one hour.

Cardi B teamed up with Walmart to drop her highly anticipated second album, Am I The Drama?, straight to fans’ doorsteps.

This phenomenal move showed her zeal and love for both her craft, sparking reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng