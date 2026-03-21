Veteran Nollywood actor Kanayo O Kanayo has sparked massive reactions online after he shared a photo with his colleagues, revealing wisdom, wickedness and sacrifice as keys to success

The post resonated with Nigerians as the words Kanayo shared represent what each veteran actor in the picture is known for in their movie roles

Fans flooded the comment section with hilarious reactions, with one describing the trio as all wickedness in one cycle, while others praised them as national treasures

Lawyer and Veteran Nollywood actor Anayo Modestus Onyekwere, popularly known as Kanayo O Kanayo, has stirred massive reactions online after unveiling what he described as the three keys to success.

The actor shared the post alongside photos of himself with fellow industry legends Patience Ozokwor and Pete Edochie, taken at an event where the three were seated together.

Veteran actor Kanayo O Kanayo sparks massive reactions as he posts photo with Pete Edochie and Patience Ozokwo, revealing three keys to success. Photo: kanayo.o.kanayo

Source: Instagram

Kanayo O Kanayo humorously stated that wisdom, wickedness and sacrifice represent the foundation of success, and the words matched perfectly with the reputations of the actors in the photo.

Pete Edochie, seated on the left, is widely known for his wise sayings, Patience Ozokwo, in the middle, is famous for her wicked roles, while Kanayo himself, seated on the right, is recognised for his sacrifice and money ritual-themed roles in Nigerian movies.

Kanayo wrote:

"WISDOM, WICKEDNESS AND SACRIFICE 💰😂

The three keys to success"

Kanayo also added a caption that hinted at the trio’s names and roles, leaving his fans to complete the thought themselves.

The post quickly resonated with Nigerians who connected the words to the actors’ long-standing images on screen.

In his caption, Kanayo O Kanayo wrote:

“Patience, Sacrifice and …”

The playful but symbolic post has since generated wide engagement, with many reacting to how the three actors’ reputations were neatly captured in one frame and one statement.

Check out Kanayo O Kanayo's post below:

Nigerians react to Kanayo O Kanayo's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@prince.a.aigbomian said:

"All wickedness in one cycle. 😂😂😂"

@adannia2022 commented:

"😮pet is acting wisdom in his movi. patience ozokwe is acting wickedness and kanayo of kanayo is acting sacrifice in his movies."

@general_zamoraosifo_gcfr wrote:

"Imagine say Elder Pete na your father-in-law, Mrs Patience Ozokwo na your mother-in-law and Nnanyi Sacrifice @kanayo.o.kanayo come be your brother-in-law, just imagine these three combinations being your parents in-laws my guy?"

@officiallydeejay reacted:

"Imagine say them be your neighbour….. ( I go revoke 'thou shalt not kill backward') 😂😂"

@tessybenard_ said:

"Powerful combination 😂😂😂😂 mama G is the baddest."

@jedidahsrays commented:

"We honour you and all your services to us. We learnt so much from the stories you told through you arts."

@realchampagneharold wrote:

"You all are our national treasure, you all should be kept in the museum for tourists and the world to come look at you all. We are proud of you. For teaching us, wisdom, patience and sacrifice."

Kanayo O Kanayo shares a post linking wisdom, wickedness and sacrifice to success, sparking reactions from Nigerians online. Photo: kanayo.o.kanayo

Source: Instagram

Kanayo ignites debate about polygamy

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that veteran Nollywood actor Kanayo O. Kanayo sparked fiery reactions with his opinion about polygamy and African culture.

Kanayo, who in the past argued that monogamy was an imported culture destroying the rich cultural fibre of Africans, reshared a clip from his 2025 chat with Isbea U on the Curiosity Made Me Ask podcast.

The actor claimed that many men have one wife not as a result of their preferences, but because of the public opinions of their religious leaders, like pastors and Reverend Fathers.

Source: Legit.ng