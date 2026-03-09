Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola shared a heartfelt tribute to his three daughters on International Women's Day, calling them his greatest investments who make him proud every single day

The FBN Holdings chairman posted a beautiful family photograph with daughters Temi, DJ Cuppy, and Tolani dressed in elegant white outfits, surrounded by flowers and balloons

Social media users praised the businessman's touching message, with fans celebrating his pride in raising strong, successful daughters in the entertainment industry

Nigerian billionaire businessman Olufemi Peter Otedola, widely known as Femi Otedola, marked International Women’s Day on Sunday with a touching tribute to his three daughters, describing the young women as his greatest investments and celebrating them as his daily source of pride.

The prominent entrepreneur shared a family photograph on his X and Instagram pages along with a touching message celebrating Temi Otedola, Florence Otedola, and Tolani Otedola.

The portrait shows the FBN Holdings chairman dressed in a light blue suit, standing proudly with his daughters, who wore elegant white outfits. They posed in front of vibrant floral decorations and balloons.

Femi Otedola, known for his business achievements and commitment to family, expressed his joy at watching his daughters thrive. His three daughters have built successful careers in the entertainment industry.

Temi Otedola works as an actress, while Florence Otedola has become a successful disc jockey and musician under the stage name DJ Cuppy. Tolani Otedola pursues her passion as a singer.

In his post, the entrepreneur and philanthropist wrote:

"My greatest investments are my 3 daughters who make me proud every day. Happy International Women's Day my angels 🪽 … F.Ote💲"

Netizens react to Femi Otedola's touching tribute

@Testimoney_j said:

"That investment really paid off. Growth happens when investment is channeled in the right direction and you found it sir."

@slimsesan commented:

"The joy of every mother or parent is seeing your children do well across the globe."

@dsgaert reacted:

"Absolutely love this Your pride and love for them shine so bright! They're lucky to have a dad who celebrates them every day, not just today. Watching them grow into amazing women is the real flex."

@yomiprof said:

"That's a beautiful investment. Raising strong, kind, and confident daughters is one of the greatest legacies anyone can leave in the world. The pride you feel today is the result of the love, guidance, and example you've poured into them. Happy International Women's Day to your three amazing girls, the future is brighter because of women like them."

