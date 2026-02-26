The Ondo State government has commissioned a keke ambulance to be used in the state for the welfare of its citizens

The government also commissioned some borehole projects and unveiled the lone keke ambulance for the people

Fans reacted after seeing the deputy governor unveil the project, as pictures of the ambulance surfaced online

The Ondo State government has faced backlash after pictures from the unveiling of a lone keke ambulance surfaced online.

Lucky Aiyedatiwa emerged as the elected governor of Ondo State in February 2025 and was sworn in amid pomp and pageantry.

Fan share take about Ondo State Keke ambulence.

Source: Instagram

In a post making the rounds online, the deputy governor of the state, Olayide Adelami, was seen commissioning the keke ambulance in the presence of a few officials and members of the media.

He was pictured standing beside the tricycle ambulance as he addressed journalists at the ceremony. The project was said to commemorate one year in office of the governor and his deputy, who assumed office in 2025.

Keke ambulance unveiled as fans react

Ondo State governor dragged over keke ambulance.

Source: Instagram

The white tricycle was decorated with a blue ribbon, with “Ambulance” boldly inscribed on both sides.

Fans reacted after seeing the project by the Ondo state government, questioning why only one keke ambulance was commissioned. Some argued that the state should be aiming for more advanced medical facilities, wondering how a patient would be transported in such a vehicle.

Others described it as disappointing and questioned how campaign buses could be purchased during elections while only a keke ambulance was unveiled for the healthcare sector.

Some also compared it to the buses unveiled by the City Boy Movement weeks ago and questioned whether both groups belong to the same political party.

What fans said about Keke ambulance in Ondo state

Reactions have trailed the post about the kind of project the governor unveiled to make his one year in office. They shared their observation about it and compared it to other movements by the APC government. Here are comments below:

@d_real_kemzy shared:

"Na everyday I Dey regret why they born me for this county."

@onyinye_joy3030 stated:

"It’s giving Indian Bollywood movie vibe."

@wiggarden commented:

"Which kind government be this nau

@ oluwavirus_ wrote:

"Omo I weep for my state o."

t@hefoodnetworknig2 reacted:

"Don’t get him wrong, they are ambulance for chickens o, incase koli catch them do poultry."

@heisartistic wrote:

"Welcome to Ondo, where Luxury meets Keke."

Aiyedatiwa pardons 43 convicts

Previously, Legit.ng reported that on Monday, February 24, 2025, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa announced the pardon of 43 convicts in Ondo state.

The governor made the announcement during his speech shortly after his inauguration on Monday. The decision followed the recommendations of the State Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy, which is chaired by the State Attorney General, Dr. Olukayode Ajulo (SAN) in the state.

Additionally, 15 condemned inmates who were sentenced by hanging had their sentences commuted to various prison terms, while 20 other convicts serving life imprisonment also had their sentences adjusted to more lenient terms.

