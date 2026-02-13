IShowSpeed's father, Darren Watkins Sr., known as Daddy Speed, participated in a blind taste test comparing Nigerian and Ghanaian jollof rice during a livestream with his son

IShowSpeed’s father, Darren Watkins Sr., popularly known as Daddy Speed, recently joined the long-running culinary rivalry between Nigeria and Ghana by taking part in a blind taste test of jollof rice.

The moment was recorded during a livestream where the popular American streamer presented his dad with two plates of the iconic West African dish, asking him to judge without knowing which country each version came from.

The test was designed to settle, at least in that setting, the question of which nation’s jollof stands out more.

Daddy Speed carefully sampled both plates, taking time to savour the flavours, textures, and aromas.

Each jollof dish carried a similar base of rice cooked with tomatoes, peppers, and spices, but the differences in preparation were notable.

He paused after each bite, reflecting on the seasoning and consistency, before eventually sharing his thoughts on which one impressed him most.

His verdict leaned towards the Nigerian plate, which he described as having bolder seasoning and a richer taste that lingered more satisfyingly.

He noted the tender grains and smoky depth that made it stand out, ultimately declaring it the winner of the test.

This conclusion aligned with IShowSpeed’s own experiences during his Africa tour in January 2026, when he first tried Nigerian jollof in Lagos and later compared it to Ghanaian jollof in Accra, stating his preference for the Nigerian style.

The video quickly gained traction online, reigniting the friendly jollof wars banter that has long sparked discussions across West Africa.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Daddy Speed's jollof verdict

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@OgbesioF said:

"Debate has ended..so Ghana 🇬🇭 rest in Jesus Name 🙏🏾🙏🏾"

@William19Prisca commented:

"Omoh jellof rice go begin cost now for restaurant. Especially that lekki and VI axis, any small thing welcome this is where luxury meets comfort, special jellof rice or swallow ??"

@UtdFanChika wrote:

"Be4 nko Nigerian jollof is one of the best meals one can have in any clime especially when a bit smoky"

@deeque50 reacted:

"Ghana jollof needs shito, naija jollof needs no stew or anything. That should tell you everything"

@real_JaneJacob said:

"He never even chop Nigerian burial hollow rice. He go pack come Dey live with us"

@Smartwoobie001 commented:

"Say Ghanaians use tomato's cook rice does not mean it's jellof. May them just dy eat their color rice one side"

@PrinceJdott wrote:

"Na this our concoction rice them suppose Dey use compete with ghana, It's a big disrespect to our Jollof rice competing with Ghana 😂No further debate or competition"

IShowSpeed explains what inspired his Africa tour

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that IShowSpeed revealed the motivation behind his 28-day journey across 20 African nations.

The tour, which ran from December 29, 2025, to January 27, 2026, took him through countries such as Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal, Morocco, Ethiopia, Kenya, and South Africa.

He immersed himself in local experiences and celebrated the continent's vibrancy during the extensive trip.

