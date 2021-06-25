Popular Nollywood actor, Muyiwa Ademola, has taken to social media to celebrate his beautiful wife on the occasion of their wedding anniversary

The actor who has been married to his wife for fifteen years revealed that they courted for four years

Ademola described his wife with every beautiful word as he gushed over her in a lengthy post on Instagram

Popular Nollywood actor, Muyiwa Ademola, recently took to social media with a post celebrating his lovely wife of fifteen years.

The actor dedicated posts on his Instagram page to talk about how great his wife has been ever since they started courting about four years before their marriage.

Colleagues congratulate Muyiwa Ademola as he marks 15th wedding anniversary Photo credit: @authenticmuy

Muyiwa gushes over his wife

The actor in the mushy post disclosed that his wife who he fell in love with from the very first time he laid eyes on her has remained God sent ever since.

Muyiwa described his woman with beautiful words and revealed that he would love to be married to her over and over again.

In another post, the filmmaker marvelled at how short it seemed since his woman, who belongs to the limited edition, meekly walked into his life.

Excerpt from his post read:

"It is officially 15 years! Happy Wedding Anniversary to us Angel. Omolara Akanke, you have been specially special, awesomely awesome, adorably adorable, wonderfully wonderful, uniquely unique, charmingly charming and Authentically Authentic. 15 yrs of marriage with about 4 years of courtship is so worthy with you!"

Check out the posts below:

Fans and colleagues celebrate with the Ademolas

Congratulatory messages poured in for the actor, read some comments below:

Realmercyaigbe:

"Happy wedding anniversary sir."

Ikorodu_bois:

"Happy wedding anniversary sir."

Officialbisolabadmus:

"Congratulations."

Omowunmiajiboye:

"Happy wedding anniversary sir, many more years to go bro."

Deleodule_:

"Happy wedding anniversary, may almighty father continually bless your marriage."

Adekolatijani1:

"Congratulations sir! And happy wedding anniversary sir."

Source: Legit.ng