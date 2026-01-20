Rushawn has officially denied receiving a million-dollar payout from Akon, labeling the viral reports as false

The young singer warned that the fake news of him being a millionaire has put a target on his back

Ewears clarified that the only person he has received financial support from is Jermaine Edwards

The teenage singer behind the viral “It’s a Beautiful Day” rendition, Rushawn Ewears, has spoken out publicly, addressing widespread rumours about receiving a $1 million payout from American music star Akon.

Rushawn, whose innocent childhood performance became a global anthem years ago, said the misinformation has become dangerous, prompting him to clear the air before things escalate further.

In a video making the rounds online, the Jamaican teen appeared visibly troubled as he set the record straight about the money rumours.

Rushawn Ewears says the $1m claim has put a target on his back. Photo: Rushawn Ewears/Akon.

According to Rushawn, the only financial support he has genuinely received came from Jermaine Edwards, the original writer and singer of the gospel hit “Beautiful Day.”

Rushawn stated:

“I just want to make something clear. I didn’t receive any money from anyone except Jermaine Edwards, who wrote ‘Beautiful Day.’ And ‘Beautiful Day’ is not a demo. I didn’t receive any $1 million from Akon.”

He added that the false narratives being spread online were beginning to cause him real-life problems.

“False statements like this are putting my life in danger. Please stop making false information,” he pleaded.

Rushawn first captured the world’s attention as a young student singing passionately in his classroom.

The clip traveled across continents, even attracting musicians and content creators who used his voice in remixes, duets, and covers.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail Rushawn's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@Sholabankz wrote:

"Lying about giving someone $1 million is dangerous it makes people think he actually received it."

@_el_nino19 commented:

"But why would a public figure like that make such claim. Something is definitely not right."

@ayumzi stated:

"This song is so legendary singing appreciative song of pain! Don’t the number of people that was going through hard times when the song was trending! The song is a healer! What’s more popular is if you no get money! Money money every time is the song artistes sings here"

@Jaynephfa wrote:

"I knew this would come up after listening to Beautiful day by Akon. Make he settle the boy nah. But that 1m dolz too much nah kilode"

Rushawn denies receiving a million-dollar payout from Akon. Photo: Akon

