John Cena has officially retired from wrestling following a career that spanned over two decades

The Hollywood actor stepped into the ring for the final time in a fight against American wrestler Gunther

The WWE also confirmed the wrestler's retirement, sharing a tribute video on its official page, stirring reactions from fans and supporters

Hollywood star and American wrestler John Cena has completed his final match in the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

Cena, who first joined the WWE in 2001, had a series of titles to his name, including breaking Ric Flair's previous record when he won his 17th championship earlier this year.

John Cena faces Gunther in final match. Credit: getty/X/WWE

Source: Instagram

However, on Saturday, December 13, John bid farewell to the WWE as he took part in his last match after 24 years, facing Gunther at the Main Event in Washington, DC.

Unfortunately, his last match ended in a defeat as he tapped out. After the match, he remained in the ring and took in the final moments, even kissing the ring.

WWE also confirmed the wrestler's retirement with a tribute video that went viral on social media.

WWE Studios, a division of WWE, produced Cena's first movie, The Marine, which was distributed theatrically by 20th Century Fox America, beginning on October 13, 2006. In its first week, the film made approximately US$7 million at the U.S. box office.

After ten weeks in theaters, the film grossed $18.7 million. Once the film was released on DVD, it performed better, making $30 million in rentals in the first twelve weeks.

John Cena suffers defeat in final wrestling match. Credit: gettyimages

Source: Instagram

A clip from John Cena's last match with Gunther is below:

WWE's social media post as it pays final tribute to John Cena is below:

Reactions as John Cena retires from WWE

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

barfield_gina wrote:

"Legend forever. Thank you for the memories the discipline and the inspiration you gave fans across generations."

jupturkey commented:

"john cena never says goodbye, he just fades out."

MrBuckBuckNBA commented:

"Thanks for everything John Cena. Legend! So many NBA players do your "can't see me" celebration because of you as well.."

carlosgil83 wrote:

Okay but if this is really how John Cena’s career ends, The GOAT goes out with an L on a throwaway show? Nah. Ric Flair and Shawn Michaels got legendary send offs and Cena gets this? That’s straight disrespect. WWE better not be serious with this ending."

toddrichman said:

"Thank you @JohnCena. A man who has not just been a great entertainer and athlete, but someone who has also done more Make A Wish requests than any other person.@WWE."

Why John Cena doesn't want kids

In related news, Legit.ng reported that John Cena shared why he doesn't want to have kids.

Cena, who said he was curious about life, added that he was aware of the significant commitment that parenting required. He said he was unsure if he was ready to invest his time in being a great parent.

In his words:

"I don’t think I’m personally ready, nor will I ever be, to invest the time it needs to be a great parent because I want to live life for all it is. And I still have a lot to do. And I still want to do a lot.”

Source: Legit.ng