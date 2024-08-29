Hollywood actor John Cena, in a trending video, has explained why he doesn't want to have children

The 47-year-old movie star, who said he is curious about life, said he is aware of the commitment that parenting requires

John Cena's comment in the video has caused a debate on the Nigerian social media space as netizens dropped different comments

American actor and wrestler John Cena has again caused a stir after he shared his decision not to have children.

Legit.ng recalls that the wrestler had previously revealed his decision not to have kids.

During an interview, host Shannon Sharpe asked the Fast and Furious movie star if he still did not want kids.

Responding, Cena said, “I’m 47. I don’t have them."

Sharpe further asked whether the wrestler considered chances of having children, perhaps even a “little Johnny” or “Joanna.”

“That’s great, and that’s usually what everyone says. And I gotta tell you, it’s not the easiest out there because a lot of why we’re here is to reproduce” he said.

Cena, who said he is curious about life, added that he is aware of the significant commitment that parenting requires as he is unsure if he is ready to invest his time in being a great parent.

In his words:

"I don’t think I’m personally ready, nor will I ever be, to invest the time it needs to be a great parent because I want to live life for all it is. And I still have a lot to do. And I still want to do a lot.”

The actor stated that he is at peace with his choice while acknowledging that it’s difficult to discuss, as it often invites judgment.

Watch video of John Cena explaining why he doesn't want kids:

Nigerians react to John Cena's video

Legit.ng captured some of the comments from Nigerian netizens

EbiraConnect:

"Americans With Their Comments: It’s ok. You can have a kid when you’re ready. Nigerians With Their Comments: You need to go for prayers. They are following your from your mother ‘s or father’s house."

KEl_Vi_NN

"Children headache too much. Ma little child just use ma Samsung ultra stone ground now now."

Ardeyifedd:

"Imagine not being able to see your father. I get his point.

Whitney Fakolade:

"His kids would never be able to see him, so its completely understandable. Sending hugs his way."

comediandaniboy

"Wait, he doesn’t have kids yet?"

DamDam:

"His partner is really understanding, even though i’m certain she wants kids."

