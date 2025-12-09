The price war between marketers, NNPC and Dangote Refinery is far from over

New findings show that motorists and Nigerians are now rushing NNPC petrol after it announced a price slash

The move has led to independent marketers quickly adjust their petrol prices to stay competitive

A new round of price adjustments in Abuja has pushed thousands of motorists toward Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) filling stations, leaving some private outlets, especially those supplied by Dangote Refinery, struggling to retain customers.

The sudden shift in buying patterns has created visible differences in queues across the city, with NNPC outlets now seeing the bulk of patronage.

Price gap driving new “fuel loyalty” among motorists

At the centre of the storm are MRS filling stations owned by Alhaji Sayyu Idris Dantata, half-brother to Dangote Group Chairman Aliko Dangote.

Their pump price remains at N945 per litre, about N25 higher than the NNPC and AA RANO stations selling fuel for N920.

Motorists who spoke to reporters described a sharp preference for stations offering lower prices, even if it means waiting in longer queues.

For MRS and other outlets selling Dangote-linked PMS, the effect has been immediate.

Managers at two MRS stations along the Kubwa Expressway and in Lugbe confirmed that sales have dropped significantly since November.

One of them said the company had circulated an internal directive to reduce the price to N920, but it has yet to take effect. According to him, the delay has worsened customer turnout.

PETROAN raises red flag over unstable pricing

“Our patronage has dropped, and queues have thinned out because our price is higher,” he said, adding that staff hope management will adjust the price soon.

The National President of the Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN), Billy Gillis-Harry, expressed concern about the rising tension among marketers.

He warned Nigerians to be cautious, stressing that extremely low or unstable prices could create deeper supply problems in the long term.

“We must stabilize PMS pricing. Our appeal to Nigerians is not to let a cheap price deceive you,” he said. He noted that unrealistic pricing often leads to shocks that appear weeks or months later.

In the past two weeks, NNPC and some private marketers have adjusted pump prices twice, creating a price band of N920 to N945 across Abuja as of Monday, December 8, 2025.

Inside the price war between NNPC, Dangote marketers

The competition is being fueled by the gap in ex-depot pricing. As of Monday, Dangote Refinery supplied at about N826 per litre, Aiteo at N825, and MENJ at N835.

Although NNPC purchases from the same supply chain, energy analysts say the state-owned firm can still provide price relief to consumers because of the government’s financial backing.

Energy policy analyst Adeola Yusuf explained that NNPC cannot be expected to operate like typical private marketers.

“You don’t expect NNPC to play on the same level. Most of the private importers are profiteers,” he said.

According to Yusuf, the ongoing price war is far from over. He urged the government to take decisive action on the repair or sale of Nigeria’s dormant refineries to ease pressure on both marketers and consumers.

What comes next for Nigeria’s fuel market

If the current trend continues, analysts expect sharper competition as marketers struggle to match NNPC prices.

While motorists welcome temporary relief, industry leaders warn that the sector needs sustainable pricing, stable supply and a clear direction for the country’s refining assets.

NPC slashes petrol pump price again

Legit.ng earlier reported that The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has again reduced the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), bringing its new rate to N905 per litre, down from N910, as competition in the downstream sector intensifies.

While in Abuja petrol price has dropped from N940 to N930.

This latest change is the second price adjustment by the national oil company in recent weeks, after it previously dropped its price from N920 per litre.

