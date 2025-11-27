Nigerian actress Sochima Ezeoke trended online after she called out a movie director for changing her movie role

The fast-rising star explained that she was first given the role to play a classy girl in an upcoming project.

Two weeks after the script was given, she was asked to play a lesser role as the director pointed out reasons for doing so

Nigerian actress Sochima Ezeoke has sparked a wave of conversation online after a video of her confronting a movie director and crew went viral.

In the video, Sochima expressed frustration over being replaced in a role she had been preparing for over two weeks.

Actress claims she was replaced over her figure. Credit: @sochimaezeoke

“I had this script for over two weeks. Then, upon getting on set, the director said I could no longer play the role. Why?” she humorously asked in the clip.

She explained that the character she was originally cast to play, a maid, was reassigned to another actress.

According to Sochima, the change was based on her physical appearance.

“So, I cannot play that classy girl because I don’t have a large backside,” she said, referring to the body part the director reportedly considered important for the role.

The actress expressed disappointment over what she described as an unfair decision.

“This is not fair. How can you play a classy girl in this class? So, I cannot play that classy girl,” she added, calling attention to the challenges of body standards in the film industry.

Sharing the clip, she wrote:

" This has to stop!!! 🛑 I don’t like to bring any issue to social media, but I must speak up! How can you swap my role simply because I don’t have a ‘HOT BODY’ and ‘’my nyansh cannot carry the role’ , blah blah blah.

"Coming from a director with a flat aass!!! I’m speaking up for all the actors who can act but doesn’t have the ‘asss’ to carry the role. The producer contacted me for this role because she knew I could deliver, but I was denied playing this role and asked to play the house maid instead because I don’t look it! This is absolutely unfair!!! ."

Watch the video below:

Actress Sochima trends

Fans and fellow actors have taken to social media to show support for Sochima. Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

babafemi78 said:

"This is why they all go for bbl😂😂😂😂."

bigliviaa_ said:

"Let’s even leave the joke aside, it’s really annoying and they do it well."

spear_wielder_ said:

"Wttf is she crying ? Can’t you walk of the set? See Wahala o. Mtcheew."

official_easternprince said:

"This is the reason the country cant progress it starts from the citizens, we are not true to ourselves, we dont go by the rules of merit .smh."

shedrack_tanko2 said:

"The man say if na your video you go do like that ? 😂😂😂😂😂."

dailywebmedia said:

"Make she go grow Ynash too, so she go dey get role...😂😂😂😂."

chidinwachukwu_1 said:

"BBL is calling😂😂😂😂."

godwin_nnadiekwe said:

"Ah, you don already change into costume lol. Justice for flat nyash people 😂."

Sochima Ezeoke says she was replaced in her movie for not fitting physical expectations. Credit: @sochimaezeoke

