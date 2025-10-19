Uma Ukpai’s third son Dwight Uma recently opened up about his father’s profound faith in his Christian religion

The man characterised the revered clergyman as someone overwhelmed by his love for God and devotion to the gospel

Dwight also disclosed his father’s strong relationships with other church leaders from various denominations

Dwight Uma, the third son of renowned evangelist Dr Uma Ukpai, has opened up on the final moments and spiritual insights he shared with his father before his passing.

He revealed that the late clergyman had predicted his own death on several occasions.

In an exclusive interview with Punch, Dwight shared private details about their last conversation and the subtle signs that preceded the passing of the revered man of God. According to him, Dr Uma Ukpai had a quiet way of preparing his family for what was to come.

“He tried not to make it obvious that he was leaving us,” he said. “I remember one moment clearly: our last youth conference in Uyo. Even though he had travelled a long distance days before, he insisted on coming to encourage us. He wasn’t coming to preach or perform; he just wanted to be present and lift our spirits. My dad often preferred being part of the service quietly, offering support rather than being in the spotlight.”

During that same period, the late evangelist made a personal remark to one of his children that would later take on a deeper meaning.

“To one of my siblings, he said, ‘Take care of your mother.’ Barely two weeks after that, he passed on. That moment has left a lasting impression on all of us,” he added.

Reflecting on whether any of the siblings sensed what was coming, he revealed that he had experienced unusual dreams in the past, which, in hindsight, seemed to point to the events that unfolded this year.

“Some years ago, I had dreams about events that unfolded this year, though I didn’t fully understand them at the time. I had hoped God would give us more time with him... There were subtle signs, and years earlier, my father himself had predicted he would leave at a certain time.”

He described his father as a man whose ministry was marked by deep love for God, obedience, and humility.

“My father had a passionate love for God and His work. He wasn’t in the ministry to get rich, gain fame, or seek personal recognition; his heart was fully for Christ. Whatever God asked him to do, he obeyed without hesitation,” he shared.

On his father’s relationship with other Christian leaders in Nigeria, he noted that Uma Ukpai had close friendships with several prominent figures, including Pastor E.A. Adeboye, Papa Ayo Oritsejafor, Rev. Felix Omobude, Bishop Mike Okonkwo, and the late Archbishop Benson Idahosa. He also mentored many younger ministers, such as Apostle Zilly Aggrey, Archbishop Emma Isong, and Rev. Ntia I. Ntia.

“God called my father to be a uniting force among different denominations. He intentionally avoided making enemies, preferring to make friends and build bridges in the faith.”

Asked what message his father would likely have for Nigeria at this time, he responded:



“My father would remind Nigerians that there is a God in heaven who is worthy of reverence. He always said that people who know how to pray face no impossibilities. He would urge us to be a praying nation, to put God first, and to seek Him for guidance.”

