New court documents revealed that Paris Jackson has received over $65 million since her father’s death

The executors defended their handling of the estate, now worth more than $2 billion

Paris had challenged what she described as “lavish legal payments” made by the estate

Michael Jackson’s only daughter, Paris Jackson, has reportedly received more than $65 million in benefits since the death of her father, the King of Pop

According to court filings obtained by The Blast, the estate’s executors, John Branca and John McClain, disclosed the amount in a new filing on October 9, 2025.

The filing came as a direct response to Paris’s earlier petition in June, where she sought clarity on certain estate expenses, particularly hefty legal fees.

In the court document, the executors argued that Paris, who recently announced that her engagement is off, had been one of the biggest beneficiaries of their stewardship, citing the $65 million figure as proof.

They stated:

“Few have benefited more from the Executors' business judgment than Petitioner herself."

They added that such growth would not have been possible if they had followed the “typical playbook” for managing an estate that was once buried in over $500 million debt.

Michael Jackson’s daughter questions his estate management

When Michael Jackson passed away in 2009, the pop legend’s finances were in turmoil. However, his executors claim they successfully rebuilt his empire into a financial powerhouse now valued at over $2 billion.

They credited their management and the legal team’s work for major business deals that revived Jackson’s brand, music catalog, and assets.



Paris, 27, had earlier objected to a $625,000 request for approval of payments made to three law firms in 2018. In her petition, she argued that the money amounted to “lavish gratuities bestowed upon already well-compensated counsel.”

Her attorneys described the expenses as “premium payments” for attorney hours that were not officially recorded.

However, the executors defended the payments, saying the bonuses were minor compared to the estate’s current earnings and essential for ongoing legal success.



Meanwhile, the estate faces an even bigger financial threat. Separate filings show that Michael Jackson’s accusers, Wade Robson and James Safechuck, are demanding $400 million in damages for alleged sexual assault.

The executors warned that halting or delaying payments to their attorneys could “profoundly destabilize” the estate’s ability to defend itself against the lawsuits.

Despite the legal back-and-forth, Paris was recently seen sharing a warm public moment with her aunt, Janet Jackson, at Paris Fashion Week.

