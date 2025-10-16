Videos of BBNaija season 6 winner Whitemoney showing off his dance moves have re-emerged on social media

One of the videos captured the Shine Ya Eye winner rocking a towel as he wined his waist like a woman

Whitemoney's display in the videos has raised questions about the fate of BBNaija winners after the reality show

Former reality TV show contestant and singer Hazel Oyeze Onou, better known as Whitemoney, recently trended on social media after old videos of him showing his dance moves emerged on social media.

Whitemoney, who emerged the winner of Season 6 of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality television show with the theme 'Shine Ya Eye,' was clad in just a towel as he wined his waist to a song.

Another video captured him in what looked like a bathroom.

Recall that Whitemoney entered the sixth season of Big Brother Naija as the fifth contestant in July 2021.

During the season finale of the show in October 2021, he was declared the winner, scoring 47% of the final votes ahead of Liquorose, who received 22.99% of the total votes cast, and was entitled to the ₦90 million grand prize.

Whitemoney's videos also coincided with a clip that captured Big Brother Naija season 7 winner Phyna fighting with a lady in Abuja.

A video of Whitemoney dancing is below:

Another video of Whitemoney in a bathroom is below:

Comments trail Whitemoney's dance video

The videos have stirred reactions about the future of BBNaija winners after the reality show, as netizens dropped comments about BBNaija season 10 winner Imisi.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read the comments below:

lashisi said:

"Na so imisi go dey shake nyash in the future after she use 150million do photoshoot."

Precious Chilulwe Kwibisa commented:

"What is happening to shine your eye housemates? It was phyna Now white money."

lxyadamzzz commented:

"Na so imisi go behave in the future."

Pretty Gold said:

"Mazi wetin I do you nau eeeeeh this my favourite no go kill me is it just my luck or what all my favourite too dey stress me even the one's that was quite in bbn house will come outside and start stressing me lolzz Las Las I stick with u all for life ."

Imaobong Aniebiet Nse said:

"All this Bbn winners and doing the most."

Oriflame by sally collections commented:

"Weti thy happen to all big brother winner’s Let it no be what am thinking."

Princess Alarape Zheynarb Preciouz said:

"My own be say Biggie need to they check up on him children once in a while."

Nancyp Turikumwe said:

"What is this money doing to the winners nawaoooo."

Umoul Kursimi commented:

"Its like BBN winners have a problem oo, Wehh!!! What is he doing? Tohhh!! May God help all of us."

Sandy Anietie said:

"Na so imisi go do for future, just wait White money shake nyash Phyna fight for hotel Ilebaye do 2,500 nyash bbl Don't worry it's a generational something."

Ashley Chidi Ekwueme wrote:

"Record has shown that non winners of the BBNija show are more successful than the actual winners. Talk about Bisola, Ebuka, Tacha, Bambam just to mention a few Now see what Whitemoney is doing instead of making positive impacts in the society."

