"Yaya Is AI": Actress Lilly 'Idia' Afegbai's Reaction to Toke Makinwa's Baby Trends, Fuels Comments
- Nigerian actress Lilly Afegbai finally got to visit Toke Makinwa's baby, and her reaction trended online
- The To Kill a Monkey star was seen in a video reacting dramatically upon sighting the media personality's baby
- What Lilly called Toke's child, Yaya, ignited comments from online users who expressed their thoughts
Toke Makinwa's baby is already a star on the internet, even without showing her face yet. Nigerian actress Lilly Afegbai got to visit the cute baby girl, and she could not keep calm.
Toke, who arrived in Nigeria shortly after giving birth to her first child, has been receiving lots of visits from family and friends, but fans have termed this the most dramatic.
As soon as Lilly Afegbai spotted Yaya, she shouted, "Yaya is AI," describing how perfect she looks. The actress’ reaction has been trending online, giving rise to beautiful comments about the newborn.
Watch the video here:
Lilly's reaction to Toke Makinwa's baby trends
Read some comments below:
@dflowergirlje said:
"Lion no they born goat. I love the smell of new born 😍😍😍."
@odunola_xo said:
"She looks so beautiful even from the sideview🥹🥹🥹."
@theperfectgiftandsouvenirs said:
"All these plenty maids, Toke get daycare? It’s good to have money oo."
@ju_nipuxx said:
"Her daughter is so cute😍. Those baby hairs look like a biracial baby."
@gotohomes_ said:
"Baby Yaya 😍
@demirabelcouture said:
"Her mother is beautiful, so its expected 😍😍😍."
@mimiapril_steve said:
"So idiaa now goes everywhere with her husbaind 😂😂😂😂."
@liss_girrl said:
"She ensured the father is Cute like Jesus on d calendar😂."
@_s.a.f.i.y.y.a.h said:
@_s.a.f.i.y.y.a.h said:
@therealmissnonick said:
"Na the nanny’s n house keeper for back be my own 😂 I wish I can relate 😂 God when o I still de speak English with 1 🤦🏻♀️."
@_s.a.f.i.y.y.a.h said:
@gentlewipescleaningservices said:
@gentlewipescleaningservices said:
Video of heavy Toke Makinwa emerges
Meanwhile, just hours after her surprise baby announcement, a new video of Toke Makinwa surfaced online.
The fresh clip captured the media personality glowing in a sleek black gown while cradling her bump.
The footage came after a troll questioned the authenticity of her pregnancy, prompting Toyin Abraham and Tiwa Savage to step in.
