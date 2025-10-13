Yinka Theisen, the ex-lover of Nollywood actor Linc Edochie, threw shade at May Edochie, Yul Edochie's ex-wife

On Instagram, she posted a video of herself and also addressed Rita Edochie for continually supporting May

The abroad-based woman opened up on not letting them go scot-free, as she encouraged the duo and their fans to bring it on, triggering reactions

The Edochie family has continued to express new drama as Yinka Theisen, the ex-lover of Nollywood actor Linc Edochie, took to social media to launch a scathing attack on May Edochie, the estranged wife of actor Yul Edochie.

In a fiery outburst, the abroad-based woman also threw jabs at veteran actress Rita Edochie, a vocal supporter of May.

The woman, who appears to be upset with the online support May has been receiving since her marital crisis, didn’t hold back in her rant.

She tagged May, calling her a "silly Queen," and wondered how another woman could steal her husband if she was so amazing. Yinka claimed that May had nothing going for her.

In a video or post circulating online, she said:

“Rita, that old witch said I should open my walls for you guys to attack me. Come on. Bring it on, you met your match.

“Call me anything you want; bring it on. And that your silly Queen who has nothing going on for her. If she was that great, why would a woman steal her husband? She isn’t that great, you know that.

“Bring it on. You have met your match, Edochie. You stepped on a cobra's tail. I am not the one, bring it on. I just started. More to come.”

Watch her speak below:

Yinka attacks May Edochie, netizens react

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

latifachuks said:

"So what will she be advising her patients like this?"

sometimes_vegan_ng said:

"In this life if you don’t have good family try to have good friends because why hasn’t anybody collected this auntys phone."

relindis_amakz said:

"Oh Lord 😢😢 Not again 🙄🤮🤮."

ko_me_no said:

"Her voice sounds so upsetting omg."

vickystarfrancis said:

"Yinka mental health is seriously shaking,she needs urgent help."

obaino_sly said:

"Na God save that man,b4 the wedding all the signs just manifest."

emperor_deconqueror_agency_ltd said:

"Linc really dodged a bullet oooh..thank God for his life."

okunsnosa said:

"Linc need to go for testimony and thank may fans for saving him from this woman if to say he enter he for not come out of from it he knows say ac no be fan."

Yinka threatens to deal with Linc Edochie

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Yinka's threat message to someone had surfaced online, in which she issued a warning and made several allegations against him.

In the message, she explained why their relationship broke down and revealed her intended course of action against him.

Many Nigerians were left in stitches after seeing the post, sharing their opinions on Yinka and her dramatic approach.

