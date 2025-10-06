Nigerian singer Davido’s elder sister, Sharon, praised the singer's wife, Chioma Rowland Adeleke for her character

In an interactive video with online fans, Sharon stated that Chioma, the mother of twins, has a funny personality off-camera

The businesswoman further shared how Chioma looks after her husband and children

Nigerian music star Davido’s elder sister, Sharon Adeleke, has opened up about her relationship with his wife, Chioma.

In an interactive video with fans online, Sharon spoke fondly of Chioma, mentioning some endearing qualities about the mother of twins.

According to her, Chioma has a humorous side that many don’t get to see, especially when she’s in her comfort zone.

The businesswoman also praised Chioma’s nurturing nature, noting how well she takes care of her husband and children.

In the now-viral video, Sharon shared more personal insights, comparing Chioma’s public persona with her personality behind closed doors.

She explained that while Chioma may seem reserved in public, she’s actually lively and funny around those she feels comfortable with.

Sharon described Chioma as “a good wife” who looks after not just her immediate family but everyone around her.

“She likes to baby her husband,” Sharon added with a smile, highlighting how much care and attention Chioma gives to Davido.

Watch the video below:

Davido's elder sister Sharon opens up about Chioma, says she is a good wife and mother.

Netizens praise Davido's wife Chioma

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

theperfectgiftandsouvenirs said:

"Na why our Idol stand ten toes on her matter.. Baby things😍."

pweetyasorockdiva said:

"Davido is so spoilt😍😍😍."

savedbygraceo said:

"Marry into a family where your in-laws love and cherish you."

favou_r5774 said:

"Chioma Adeleke is loved by many 😍❤️."

amaka123436 said:

"sweet sister in-law, 😍😍."

iam_hamara said:

"I Love it when Sister Inlove speaks about their Wifey, instead of seeing them as Competition 💖."

