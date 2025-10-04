Late Mohbad’s father, Joseph Aloba, has called the attention of the Lagos State Government to prosecute his son's widow, Omowunmi Aloba

Joseph Aloba, father of the late singer Mohbad, has called on the Lagos State Government to prosecute his son’s widow, Omowunmi Aloba, as well as others implicated in the coroner’s inquest into the singer’s death.

The demand was contained in a petition addressed to the state’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Lawal Pedro (SAN).

Aloba, who has remained vocal in seeking justice for his late son, has taken new legal steps, drawing renewed public attention to the case.

In the petition dated October 3, 2025, and delivered through his legal representatives, Aloba urged the Lagos State government to initiate criminal proceedings against those indicted in the coroner’s findings.

Mohbad, born Ilerioluwa Aloba, died on September 12, 2023, allegedly following an injection administered by auxiliary nurse Feyisayo Ogedengbe. He was buried the following day. However, widespread public outrage and media scrutiny led to the exhumation of his body on September 21, 2023, for an autopsy.

Aloba’s petition referenced the verdict of the coroner's inquest delivered on July 11, 2025. It specifically called for the prosecution of the individuals named in the findings, including:

Miss Feyisayo Ogedengbe, indicted for unlawful medical practice and gross medical negligence.

Mrs Omowunmi Aloba, Mohbad’s widow, was indicted for negligence.

Ibrahim Owodunni (a.k.a. Prime Boy), and others who were allegedly involved in inviting the auxiliary nurse or failed to take Mohbad to a recognised medical facility promptly.

Aloba expressed concern that, despite the coroner’s clear conclusions, no prosecutorial action had been taken nearly three months after the verdict.

“Our client, as a bereaved father who desires justice to be done and seen to be done, is deeply troubled that no prosecutorial steps have been taken against the individuals indicted in the coroner’s verdict,” the letter reads.

“The judicial observations amount to clear indictments warranting the prosecution of the said individuals, in order to give full effect to the coroner’s findings and recommendations, and to ensure that justice is manifestly and adequately served in this matter.

“We request that you exercise your prosecutorial powers within 14 days. Alternatively, our client requests that a fiat be granted to him and his legal team to prosecute the case on behalf of the state.”

It will be recalled that musicians Naira Marley and Sam Larry were arrested in October 2023 on allegations of involvement in Mohbad’s death.

They were released on bond after spending five weeks in custody. By February 2025, a magistrate court had cleared both men of any direct role in the singer’s death.

