Prominent Nollywood actor Odunlade Adekola was thrown into mourning after he lost his father Pastor N.A. Adekola

The indigenous star took to social media to announce the heartbreaking news with fans and supporters

Many of the superstar’s colleagues took to his comments to offer condolences to him and his family

Nollywood actor Odunlade Adekola is mourning the death of his father, Pastor N.A. Adekola.

Legit.ng reports that the actor announced the sad news on social media.

Odunlade Adekola mourns his father Pastor N.A. Adekola.

The well-known actor shared a photo of his father with the message, "Rest well."

Nollywood stars sent their condolences following the emotional post the actor shared on his Instagram page.

Without divulging the cause of the devastating loss, the actor captioned his father's photo with a brief but poignant message.

He wrote:

“Rest On My Daddy 😭."

See his post below:

Fans and colleagues offer condolences to Odunlade Adekola over the loss of his father.

Fans, colleagues sympathise with Odunlade Adekola

Fans, colleagues, and followers have since expressed their condolences and support in his comment section.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

adedimejilateef said:

"Mya his soul rest in peace sir . So sorry boss."

woliagba_ayoajewole said:

"Ah! Grandpa…Rest on Sir. 🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️."

mustiphasholagbade said:

"May heaven accept his return🙏🕊️."

jayeola_monje said:

"Good night Daddy. May your soul rest in perfect peace of the lord. 🕊️💐😢💔❤️."

iteledicon01 said:

"May his soul rest in peace 🙏🙏🙏."

hyrishtheebigdeal said:

"Omggggg may the good Lord grant him eternal rest in Jesus name🙏🏽❤️."

lepaciousbose said:

"My condolences, may daddy’s soul rest in peace 🙏🙏🙏."

officialtaiwoadeyemi said:

"Chai! May his soul rest in peace. I’m so sorry, Fada ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Odunlade Adekola's drama with cow

Legit.ng reported that Nigerian celebrity couple Mo Bimpe and Adedimeji Lateef recently gifted Odunlade Adekola a big cow.

Friends and colleagues are known to support each other in the Nollywood industry, and the much-loved couple did their bit to support Odunlade’s ongoing movie production.

To show his appreciation, Odunlade Adekola took to his Instagram page to share a video of the cow while thanking Adedimeji Lateef and his wife. In the clip, the comic film star showed the big white cow tied to a tree as he said his words of thanks.

