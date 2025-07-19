May Edochie has been advised to take a cue from Megan Kerrigan, the wife of Astronomer CEO Andy Byron

Legit.ng reported that the Astronomer CEO was captured with his arms around his female colleague during Coldplay's concert at Gillette Stadium

In a video, Uche Maduagwu, shared reasons why May Edochie had not followed the same path as Andy Byron's wife

Controversial actor Uche Maduagwu has advised May Edochie to learn from Megan Kerrigan, the wife of Astronomer CEO Andy Byro.

According to reports, Kerrigan dropped her surname from her Facebook profile following a viral video in which her husband was spotted in a loved-up mood with his company's Chief Public Officer, Kristen Cabot, at a Coldplay concert in Gillette Stadium, Massachusetts.

May Edochie told to remove her estranged husband Yul Edochie’s name from social media. Credit: mayyuledochie/yuledochie

Source: Instagram

The viral video showed the moment how the Astronomer CEO and his female colleague reacted nervously after the camera focused on them.

Uche Maduagwu reacts Astronomer CEO's wife's action

In a video, the Nollywood actor advised May Edochie to remove her estranged husband Yul Edochie's surname as well.

According to Uche, Yul and Astronomer CEO's cases were similar, as he married his colleague, Judy Austin, with whom he now has children.

The actor, however, sparked reactions after he stated that some women refused to drop their ex-husband's surname because they were either still in good terms or they were benefiting from it.

Uche Maduagwu shares reasons May Edochie is yet to drop Yul's surname. Credit: uchemaduagwu

Source: Instagram

"Borrow wisdom from this Astronomer CEO wife, Comot Yul name from your social media. 🙄 My Queen May Queen May, what this Astronomer CEO did to him wife by CHEATING on her in public is not even up to one percent of Wetin Yul Edochie Don do to you, but look how this Astronomer CEO wife quickly Comot him name from her social media in few DAYS? 🙄 With everything Yul has Don to you, with all the BAD things some of your Fans talk about him every day, why you never Comot him name from your social media? Abi, is Yul's name bringing Endorsement deals?" Uche Maduagwu said.

The video of Uche Maduagwu reacting to Astornomer CEO wife's move is below:

Reactions trail Uche Maduagwu's message

Legit.ng captured some of the comments from many of May Edochie's fans who clapped back at the actor.

Read them below:

amelia_nneka09 commented:

"Yinka wey Dey answer two husband’s name yet she’s with non of them nko? Yinka theisen Linc EDochie."

philchizymodel_realtor wrote:

"Why the name no give juju obasi and Yul himself endorsement or the whole of edochie's family? Onyeiberibe 1 of social media."

david_christymaikasuwa wrote:

"@uchemaduagwu wetin May do you? Why dragging a woman that you have never heard of her side of the story? Guy let's be careful with what we do to people in this space Haba you are not a baby please."

has_molloh said:

"Rest abeg....when the time arises she will....there's noting special about that name....it's the of God that's behind her."

ageregina commented:

"I pity the people paying you because after you receive payments they will hear back from you."

urslanehtima wrote:

"That name is going no where .if you like keep ranting on social media every blessed day."

Esther Sky advises May Edochie

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that actress Esther Sky issued advice to May Edochie on the need to drop her estranged husband, actor Yul Edochie’s surname.

This was after May and Yul's brother Linc Edochie's ex-partner, Yinka's phone numbers were made public online.

According to Esther, the Edochies, including Rita, were against May, joining forces to fight her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng