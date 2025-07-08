Ayra Starr recently applauded her West African neighbour, Senegal's culinary skills in a brief interview

In a clip, the songstress gave a big thumbs-up to Senegal after being asked to mention the African country she thinks makes the best jollof rice

Despite acknowledging Nigerian jollof as number one (No.1), she opened up on having been impressed after tasting Senegalese jollof rice

Music sensation Sarah Oyinkansola Aderibigbe, alias Ayra Starr, shares her honest opinion on the best jollof on the African continent.

The Blood Samaritan hitmaker was recently engaged in a brief chat with an interviewer who asked her to name the African country that makes the best jollof rice.

Without mincing words, Ayra Starr, who wore a white crop top and black trousers, gave Senegalese jollof a high rating.

She stressed that although Nigerian jollof rice is still number one, after trying Senegalese jollof, she came to terms with the notion that the Senegalese are the originators of jollof rice.

Ayra Starr's opinion adds to the long-standing debate on the African country with the best jollof rice.

Nigerians and Ghanaians often go head-to-head in the media space over this issue.

In Ayra Starr's words:

"I just tried Senegalese jollof rice, so right now, Nigerian jollof is always gonna be number one, but I get why people say they are the originators of jollof rice."

Watch Ayra Starr speak below:

Netizens react to Ayra Starr's Statement

As expected, a flurry of comments followed Ayra Starr's remark as netizens shared their thoughts on the matter.

gurl_likebella wrote:

She had to praise her country jollof first, before they drag her 😂😂

omorseebeauty said:

She for tire for dragging if to say she nor put naija jollof for number 1 oh! We post daily content on God Bless Africa.

mikkiead1 wrote:

Una never try burundi jollof omg 😱

sheis.riiri stated:

Atleast all better pass Ghana😂😁

humteck noted:

We’re talking about serious mata una de talk about jollof 🥸

mz_leem commented:

Yes Senegal/ the Gambia jollof is best

political_cornstar wrote:

Omo if you chop their Jollof, the one way dem sabi cook am, you go just Dey laugh 9ja Jollof lowkey

aniekan_promise007 said:

She no want make her people come for her ni or what 😂😂😂😂… naija my people 😂😂😂

brightseajay noted:

Ghanaians won't be happy watching this

e_l36_4 wrote:

People wey never comot for their village before ho begin drag her now😂😂

