Hellen Ati, the alleged baby mama of Cubana Chiefpriest, has continued to publicly accuse him over a DNA test

In a video making the rounds online, she revealed that she no longer has money to feed their alleged son and shared some details about their past

Fans of the two estranged figures were left in stitches over what Hellen revealed in the recording

Kenyan lady Hellen Ati, who allegedly had a baby with celebrity barman Pascal Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chiefpriest, has continued to post videos about him and their son.

In a clip circulating online, the mother of two, who nearly took drastic action a few months ago, claimed she no longer has money to feed their son.

She said her son eats too much, noting that Kenyans don’t eat as much as he does. She also expressed that she no longer has the energy to feed him.

Hellen revealed that all the money she makes on TikTok seems to disappear, and she doesn’t know where it goes because of their son.

She further claimed that her son has lost respect for her, citing an incident where he interrupted her live stream. According to her, this lack of respect stems from Cubana Chiefpriest.

Hellen Ati speaks about CP's bedroom act

Speaking about her relationship with Cubana Chiefpriest, Hellen shared details of their alleged activities in the bedroom.

She said he prefers "skin to skin" rather than using protection, and added that he doesn’t respect his marriage.

Hellen also mentioned rumors circulating that Chiefpriest’s wife had turned to "juju," but she dismissed it, claiming that she is "juju" herself.

Hellen Ati asserted that she wasn’t scared of anyone and could also use "juju" if necessary. She boldly claimed that if she performed her own "juju," Cubana Chiefpriest would eventually find himself in Kenya.

Ati noted that she always see things in her dream and would be told what to do about it, and it works for her.

Recall that Hellen Ati vowed not to allow Cubana Chiefpriest to rest because of their son, as she calls him out at every provocation.

See the video here:

Reactions trail Hellen Ati's video

Netizens reacted after seeing the video made by the lady about her alleged baby daddy. Here are comments about it below:

@cindicignature commented:

"Madam why did you sleep with him in the first place too?"

@faithalex2017 reacted:

"We say ur head no collect."

@ok_se_ma_ said:

"Pascal would have sleep alone that night than these now she is transferring the aggression on innocent child."

@shugar_maye stated:

"It's simple naaa, go and do DNA ,una drag Wunmi soteyy, now this one day drag you."

@joyaustin4743 wrote:

"Juju canutwak."

Hellen Ati accuses Chiefpriest of stealing star

Legit.ng had reported that Cubana Chiefpriest's baby mama made a new allegation against him about her star.

In a video, she claimed that Cubana Chiefpriest stole her star, which was why things have not been working for her.

