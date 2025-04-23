An evangelist, Benita Okeke, has called out Veekee James over her claim about Priscy’s white wedding dress

The celebrity fashion designer had claimed that her inspiration for Priscy’s dress came from God, and the evangelist tackled her

Evangelist Benita Okeke’s reaction to Veekee James’ claim about the dress triggered mixed reactions

A Nigerian preacher, Evangelist Benita Okeke, has tackled Veekee James for claiming the Holy Spirit inspired her while making JP2025 bride, Priscy Ojo’s white wedding dress.

A few days after the talk-of-the-town wedding, Veekee James had posted a video of the dress-making process and she talked about how she had prayed to God for inspiration, leading to the divine result of the dress.

However, shortly after Veekee James made her claim, it ruffled the feathers of some people in the Christian community, one of them being Evangelist Benita Okeke.

Evangelist Benita reacts to Veekee James' claim of Holy Spirit being the inspiration for Priscy's wedding dress. Photos: @veekee_james, @its.priscy, @evangelistbenitaokeke

In a video posted on the preacher’s Instagram page, she condemned Veekee’s claim of Priscy’s dress being an inspiration from the holy spirit. According to her, the holy spirit would not lead someone to sew an indecent dress that can’t even be worn to church because it exposed parts of the bride’s body that should have been covered.

In her words:

“The dress was not decent, it wasn't decent clothing. And I’m like ‘will the Holy Spirit really lead you to sew a cloth that is indecent?’ Isn't this a licence for indecency? Because if you claim that the holy spirit led to you sew cloth that is revealing, exposing parts of your body that is supposed to be covered, then I think it’s a license for indecency and that is not consistent with scripture. The Bible says we should be modest and decent and we know that the nature of God does not support indecency so how can the Holy Spirit lead you to sew a cloth that is not appropriate? A cloth that you’d never even wear to the church, a cloth that isn’t even appropriate for a Christian person and you say the Holy Spirit led you.”

Also in the video, Evangelist Benita added that Veekee James’ claim meant that the holy spirit could lead someone to wear something indecent.

“The Holy Spirit would not lead you to sew indecent clothing. Because that means the Holy Spirit can lead us to wear inappropriate clothing”, she said.

On a final note, she said that not every inspiration a religious person gets is from God because a person’s mind consists of their thoughts and their will.

She said:

“You may be a child of God but not every inspiration we get is from the Holy Spirit, sometimes it is from our minds. Our mind consists of our will, our emotions, our thoughts, so it could come from there.”

See the video below:

Reactions as evangelist tackles Veekee James over Priscy’s wedding dress

Evangelist Benita Okeke’s reaction to Veekee James’ claim about God inspiring Priscy’s wedding dress raised comments from netizens:

Evangelist calls out Veekee James over Priscy's white wedding dress. Photo: @Its.priscy

Theoluwadamilolaa said:

“Thank you, Ma. I think she was just trying to sound spiritual with her words😂.”

Uddyukitheart_foundation said:

“But the wedding dress wasn’t exposed, it’s was just very fitted wch is ok.”

Fadeyluv wrote:

“Did you read your bible well madam? Are you only? Adam and Eve were naked , so who are you to judge (ambassador of God).”

Mercygozie said:

“D dress is more decent dan d trousers u wear to climb the pulpit to preach.”

Corrile_pearl said:

“Same thing I've been thinking too. We need gatekeepers with influence in different industries.”

Certified_fola02 said:

“Panel of judges in Christ😂😂😂😂.”

Authenticmelanie89 said:

“I thought the bible said Judge not. Are you involved in her relationship with the Holy Spirit? How is that dress indecent? Ah nah wah for Nigerian self-righteous hypocritical religiousness.”

