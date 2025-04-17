During Fireboy DML’s concert at the Royal Albert Hall on April 16, 2025, a male fan seized the moment to propose to his girlfriend on stage, creating a memorable spectacle for attendees

Fireboy DML paused his performance to allow the proposer to take the stage, serenading the couple with his song “Ready,” which added an emotional layer to the proposal

The audience at the sold-out concert erupted in cheers and applause, celebrating the couple’s engagement, which amplified the event’s joyous atmosphere

On April 16, 2025, Fireboy DML’s concert at the iconic Royal Albert Hall in London became the backdrop for a heartwarming marriage proposal.

A young man, whose identity remained undisclosed, took the stage during a break in Fireboy’s performance to propose to his girlfriend.

The moment unfolded in front of thousands of fans, who watched in awe as the proposer knelt and presented a ring.

Fireboy, born Adedamola Adefolahan, heightened the romance by performing his hit song “Ready” for the couple, blending his soulful vocals with the emotional weight of the occasion. The crowd’s reaction was electric, with attendees clapping and cheering, turning the concert into a dual celebration of music and love.

Posts on X captured the moment, with users sharing videos and expressing admiration for the romantic gesture, noting how it added a special touch to Fireboy’s sold-out show.

The proposal became viral, shared widely across social media platforms, including Instagram, where the reel garnered significant attention.

Fireboy DML’s ability to create such a beautiful moment during a high-energy concert underscored his growing influence as a global music star.

The Royal Albert Hall, a prestigious venue, hosted the Afrobeats sensation as part of his 2025 tour, showcasing his ability to draw diverse audiences. By allowing the fan to propose on stage, Fireboy demonstrated his connection with his fans, making the night unforgettable not just for the couple but for everyone present.

The event highlighted the communal spirit of Nigerian music, where concerts often transcend entertainment to become platforms for shared human experiences.

The viral spread of the proposal video further cemented Fireboy’s reputation as an artist whose performances resonate deeply with fans in Nigeria and the diaspora.

Reactions to Fan Proposal at Fireboy DML’s London Show

@iam_sexydjhoney said:

"Just don’t try this kind thing at Ruger’s party 😂"

@zir.exodus replied:

"Maybe not today maybe not tomorrow:but one day 👍"

@jaywhiz_rodo replied:

"Make God no let the engagement celebration,sweet pass the marriage oh 😂😂"

@i_am_ladey1 noted:

"Damola is so sweet❤️the song he sang after the proposal🔥"

@xdol_official said:

"Fireboy just wants to use them to 🔥 his concerts, Business man 😁"

@officialmiracool replied:

"If na ruger he go collect the babe from the guy hand 😂😂"

@wigmasterlux commented:

"Too much pressure.. say yes now then act No tomorrow"

@singletarynikolasrian said:

"Quick question why do ladies scream? just curious 😂"

