Big Brother Naija reality star, Khloe, recently took to her Snapchat account to share an interesting piece of advice

According to the Double Wahala ex-housemate and brand influencer, men who don't believe in themselves will take it out on their woman

Several social media users have reacted to her interesting piece of advice with many of them agreeing with her

When it comes to dolling out relationship advice, Nigerian celebrities never miss an opportunity and just recently, BBNaija star, Khloe, had some to share with her fans.

Khloe has shared some relationship advice on social media. Photo credit: @kokobykhloe

Source: Instagram

Ladies, don't be the second fool

Khloe whose real name is Abiri Oluwabusayomi, in a recent Snapchat post, explained that men who don't believe in themselves will take it out on their partners.

In her words:

"A man who doesn't love and believe in himself will foolishly take it out on a woman who loves him."

Advising women, Khloe wrote:

"Don't be the second fool by thinking that you can change that."

See post below:

You can't change anybody

The post sparked reactions from social media users, many of whom agreed with the reality star.

Check out some of the comments below:

sauceprince1:

"True. Na who wan change fit change."

effedeborah:

"You can’t change a grown man."

tufab:

"True. You can never love a man enough that doesn’t love himself. Waste of time. "

mira_nelo:

"Period!!! You can never change any man just try make yourself happy and don’t take whatever they do to heart."

mz_chydi:

"You can’t change someone that doesn’t want to change whether man or woman, don’t let anyone deceive you."

andyblayz:

"It’s not gender war! You can’t change anyone that doesn’t want to change! It’s not peculiar to men! Rest koko IJN"

