Nigerian actress Nancy Isime recently stirred mixed feelings on social media after sharing her take about the term ‘women supporting women’

The celebrated actress dropped her hot take on her official Instagram page as she kicked against the term being used blindly

This got on the nerves of some women on social media who claimed she was talking against the term because of her desire to get married

Nigerian actress Nancy Isime is making headlines on social media after she kicked against using the term ‘women supporting women’ blindly.

The movie star had taken to her Instagram page on March 27, 2025, to write about how she wanted people to reflect on what feminism and gender equality truly mean. According to her, gender equality is simply letting people be without bringing their gender into the discussion.

Nigerians react as Nancy Isime speaks against the term 'women supporting women'. Photos: @nancyisimeofficial

Further in the lengthy note, Nancy Isime added that most women like to say that other women do not support their gender. She then asked which women were supposed to help if many of them already believe that women supporting women is fake or doesn’t exist.

The Nollywood star advised women to take accountability when necessary. Nancy Isime asked if these women are supportable or employable.

According to her, the people who created the term 'women supporting women' and 'what do you bring to the table' are in the same 'dumb WhatsApp group'.

See her post below:

Reactions as Nancy Isime talks of women supporting women

Nancy Isime’s post went viral on social media and it triggered a series of hot takes from Nigerians. Some women were triggered by Nancy Isime’s words, while others claimed the Nollywood star was only rebranding herself because she wants to get married. A few others, however saw no problems with Nancy Isime’s words:

Eugene Phython said Nancy Isime is preparing for marriage:

Hot Kek said Nancy Isime only proved she doesn’t have sense with her writeup, and it would have been better if she only posted her pictures:

This tweep said Nancy Isime’s post was a lot of nonsense made to sound like sense:

Achalugo wondered what was so wrong with Nancy Isime’s post that made people bash her:

Read more comments from Instagram below:

Nehll_ee said:

“Lol so what did she say that’s warranting all these insults?”

Itz_airstar wrote:

“Is comprehension too big a task for some people? What exactly did she say that is sooooooo wrong?”

Officialsandra_basil said:

“This is just the most amazing piece that had just made sense in this women’s month 👏 so happy that someone thinks like me ❤️.”

Cutz.esther said:

“These people only read her last statement , bcos wat I read here is really inspiring , unless they read something else.”

Chef.essy wrote:

“When you say something different from their level of understanding, they call you a pick me or you’re desperate for marriage. Just read to understand.”

Nrs_wini said:

“The fact that some ladies could not comprehend what she wrote, is exactly why she wrote it in the first place.🤦🏾‍♀️ How does her write up translate to “I want to get married?”😂😂 Sometimes, if it’s beyond your level of understanding just ignore, rather than commenting trash.”

Sapakitchen1 wrote:

“The importance of adding value to yourself and learning how to take accountability where necessary. This is what everyone needs to learn.”

