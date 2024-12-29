Nkubi warmed the hearts of his fans after he shared some Christmas pictures put in a collage on social media

In the post, he wished his fans a merry Christmas from his family and shared a love emoji to end his post

Fans reacted to the pictures and shared their take about the resemblance of the actor and his daughter

Famous Nigerian small-size actor, radio personality and skit maker Victor Nwaogbu, aka Nkubi, shared a lovely picture collage with his fans on social media.

The movie star, who welcomed a baby months ago, wore matching pyjamas with his wife and his daughter.

Fans react to Nkubi's Christmas post. Photo credit@nkubi_official

Source: Instagram

In the caption of his post, he wished all his lovers a merry Christmas from his beloved family.

Fans share take about Nkubi's daughter

Taking to the comment section, fans shared their observation about the actor and his baby. A few noted that the little girl will take after her father's stature and blamed her mother for marrying her father.

However, others wished the man, who made a great announcement about his family months ago, a merry Christmas.

Here is the post:

How fans reacted to Nkubi's post

Netizens shared their reaction about the post made by the actor. Here are some of the comments below:

@empress_onyii:

"Waow dis one na my papa born me oooo merry Xmas ndi nkem."

@annie_ann200:

"Una nice for this instagram o..Tik Tok is not smiling ,merry Christmas."

@motell___:

"Merry Christmas my favorite people."

@preciousenyiofficial:

"Beautiful family, merry Christmas."

@neekahs_luxurybeads__:

"Merry Christmas my people."

@ask_for_kizzbadazz:

"Small stout don finally born Amstel malt anyway merry Christmas."

@swt_ella01:

"Why this woman do that baby this kind thing merry Christmas oh."

@skinbymercy_:

"You leave your mama wey you go resemble come go resemble your papa."

@mariamaminu872:

"Jesus is this your baby, no wonder you are hiding he face oo."

Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, family wear matching Pyjamas

Legit.ng had reported that the Nollywood actress had shared a lovely video of her family during a dancing competition.

In the clip, all her family members were wearing their Christmas pyjamas, to the delight of her fans.

In a previous post she made, she shared more pictures of her boys also wearing the same matching pyjamas with the rest of her family.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng