Nkubi Wows With Christmas Family Pics, Fans Sport Resemblance of Daughter, Actor: “Love is Real”
- Nkubi warmed the hearts of his fans after he shared some Christmas pictures put in a collage on social media
- In the post, he wished his fans a merry Christmas from his family and shared a love emoji to end his post
- Fans reacted to the pictures and shared their take about the resemblance of the actor and his daughter
Famous Nigerian small-size actor, radio personality and skit maker Victor Nwaogbu, aka Nkubi, shared a lovely picture collage with his fans on social media.
The movie star, who welcomed a baby months ago, wore matching pyjamas with his wife and his daughter.
In the caption of his post, he wished all his lovers a merry Christmas from his beloved family.
Fans share take about Nkubi's daughter
Taking to the comment section, fans shared their observation about the actor and his baby. A few noted that the little girl will take after her father's stature and blamed her mother for marrying her father.
However, others wished the man, who made a great announcement about his family months ago, a merry Christmas.
Here is the post:
How fans reacted to Nkubi's post
Netizens shared their reaction about the post made by the actor. Here are some of the comments below:
@empress_onyii:
"Waow dis one na my papa born me oooo merry Xmas ndi nkem."
@annie_ann200:
"Una nice for this instagram o..Tik Tok is not smiling ,merry Christmas."
@motell___:
"Merry Christmas my favorite people."
@preciousenyiofficial:
"Beautiful family, merry Christmas."
@neekahs_luxurybeads__:
"Merry Christmas my people."
@ask_for_kizzbadazz:
"Small stout don finally born Amstel malt anyway merry Christmas."
@swt_ella01:
"Why this woman do that baby this kind thing merry Christmas oh."
@skinbymercy_:
"You leave your mama wey you go resemble come go resemble your papa."
@mariamaminu872:
"Jesus is this your baby, no wonder you are hiding he face oo."
Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, family wear matching Pyjamas
Legit.ng had reported that the Nollywood actress had shared a lovely video of her family during a dancing competition.
In the clip, all her family members were wearing their Christmas pyjamas, to the delight of her fans.
In a previous post she made, she shared more pictures of her boys also wearing the same matching pyjamas with the rest of her family.
