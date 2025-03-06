Deeone in a video has issued a warning to late Mohbad's widow Wunmi about social media critic Verydarkman

The comedian in a viral video shared VDM's offer to Wunmi as he urged her to respond to the online critic

Deeone cited how VDM allegedly manipulated the likes of Lil Smart, Nedu Wazobia, among others to back up his warning to Wunmi

Comedian and former BBNaija housemate Aderombi Adedayo better known as Deeone has warned Wunmi, wife of late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad about Martins Otse 'Verydarkman.'

Deeone who has been caught up series of exchange with VDM since his appearance on Nedu Wazobia's podcast some weeks back, revealed he watche d a video where the critic invited Wunmi to Abuja including offer to pay for DNA test to be conducted on her son Liam.

Deeone advised Wunmi against listening to VDM. Credit: comediandeeone/chudeity/verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

The comedian urged Mohbad's widow not to listen to VDM describing him as a manipulator and blackmailer.

Deeone, who claimed VDM manipulated Lil Smart and Nedu Wazobia also stated he has dedicated this year to reply every video shared, adding that the critic must change for good.

"Wunmi I just watched a video where VDM said you should come to Abuja, he will lodge you in Transcorp pay for your DNA, he also mention Tonto Dikeh's name in that video, please don't answer him, he is a blackmailer and a manipulator, he tried to manipulate Nedu," Deeone said in part.

Deeone describes VDM as a manipulator in new message to Mohbad's widow Wunmi. Credit: iammohbad/verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

Watch video as Deeone warns Wunimi about VDM:

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Mohbad’s widow, Wunmi, called out VeryDarkMan over what she described as continuous harassment and false narratives regarding her late husband’s death and their son, Liam.

Wunmi accused VDM of obstructing justice for Mohbad while spreading misinformation and questioning their son’s paternity.

Reactions as Deeone warns Wunmi about VDM

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video as netizens berated the comedian, read them below:

slybrimo said:

"Congratulations to you Mr man.. VDM is now putting food on your table… My friend go and think of your own ideas… Nothing Boy."

official_signaturestripes reacted:

"Wumi knows better not to answer him nah."

charlie_boss042 wrote:

"VDM silent is killing this guy … he go soon craze Na now I believe say silence carry power."

officialfemilokko commented:

"In all fairness, "Standing against manipulation isn’t about conflict—it’s about protecting honesty, respect, and fairness. Those who fight against manipulation like DeeOne and others are not troublemakers; they are the ones who refuse to let deceit, control, or emotional games define relationships."

amoke1971 said:

"Wunmi should know better , no be him manipulate the whole justice for mohbad to DNA matter wereh."

vitalisegwemi reacted:

"In what ways have you contributed towards the fight against injustice in Nigeria? In what ways have you contributed towards impacting the lives of young Nigerians? Please, give VDM his flowers and stop this personal cold war.."

VDM retracts statement about Wunmi

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the critic appeared to have a change of heart about Wunmi.

In a video, VDM analysed some things Wunmi disclosed in one of her interviews and admitted that he believed she’s somewhat innocent.

His change of heart about Wunmi drew the attention of several netizens, and they dropped their hot takes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng