Social commentator Daniel Regha has shared his take on singer Davido's decision to postpone his upcoming album

The album release date was initially scheduled for March 14 but it was shifted to April 18, 2025, which did not deter his fans

Daniel compared what Davido was doing with his upcoming album and how his two previous songs turned out

Social commentator Daniel Regha has reacted to Afrobeats singer David Adeleke professionally known as Davido's decision to shift the release date of his fifth studio album 5ive.

Daniel Regha reacts as Davido reschedules the release date of his album. Image credit: @danielregha, davido/IG

Source: Instagram

He noted that what Davido did was good because it would help him to work on the album properly, judging by the last two songs he dropped.

5ive would no longer be released on March 14 as previously announced. The new release date is April 18, 2025.

How netizens reacted to Davido's album postponement

Some fans said that Davido decided to postpone his album because of the Muslim fasting that would soon commence.

Davido reschedules his next album. Image credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Other people assumed that the Unavailable hitmaker postponed his album release date because he feared his rival Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, among other alleged reasons.

See Daniel Regha's tweet below:

Reactions to Daniel Regha's comment on Davido

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions as Daniel Regha shared his take on the postponement of Davido's album below:

@Ballack__a13 said:

"He didn’t postpone because he was sick, or afraid of other artists or because the album is bad. David know what he’s doing, he’s working with the population using reverse psychology. When the album go drop, streaming and views go viral."

@Obaji_esq reacted:

"Yes it's a good thing but it's not because of he is working in it. It is because of Ramadan."

@ThatOjoBoy stated:

"He’s scared of Burna Boy that’s why Daniel."

@bykesNoNormal commented:

"I agree with you on this one."

@nuggetman1_

"Bold of you to think that’s the reason for the postponement."

@NachouBae commented:

"You're a big clown. You can't be rating people's song with your 5K fvke JBL. Clown."

@Wangeltweets said:

"Last two songs was a disaster."

@EdwinVCoach stated:

"He’s got the talent, so giving himself space to create could pay off big time."

@Palermo_seun commented:

"Or maybe he's currently busy showing support for his uncle. Family first you know?"

@Boiistaro noted:

"First time you saying the the truth. He dropped two mids months back thinking he was competing and now I think he is scared because Ruger is dropping same month, that’s why he shifted the date."

Davido announces new album

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Davido had already set the ball rolling for 2025 as he announced a new album 5ive, his fifth studio album.

The singer took to X (formerly Twitter) to share with his fans. In addition to the album, he said he had a song that he would release to the excitement of his fans.

In that light, Davido thanked his fans for riding with him, triggering reactions from his fans globally.

