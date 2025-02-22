Nigerian singer Wizkid’s first son, Boluwatife, is making headlines over his actions in a video making the rounds

In the trending clip, the music star’s son refused to join his friend to dance in what was going to be a TikTok video

Several social media users noticed the similarities between Tife and his dad Wizkid as they praised his steeze

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun aka Wizkid’s first son, Boluwatife, is in the news for refusing to dance on TikTok.

Just recently, a video made the rounds of Boluwatife with a friend who tried to get him to dance to Wizkid’s song, Kese.

Nigerians react to video as Wizkid's son Tife refuses to dance on TikTok. Photos: @official_tifebalogun, @thecontentlovers

Source: Instagram

In the clip, the friend set the phone on the ground with the camera still rolling before moving back to be in frame and start his dance steps.

However, Boluwatife seemed to be uninterested despite his friend’s attempt at cajoling him to join him dancing. Instead, Wizkid’s son smiled sheepishly at the camera while maintaining his composure.

See the video below:

Reactions as Wizkid’s son refuses to dance on TikTok

The video of Wizkid’s son, Boluwatife, refusing to dance on TikTok, soon made the rounds on social media. Several netizens noted the similarities between the 13-year-old boy and his superstar father’s mannerisms. Some social media users were impressed by how Tife maintained his composure:

Nigerians liken Tife Balogun's steeze to Wizkid's own. Photos: @Official_tifebalogun

Source: Instagram

Iam_flourishseed said:

“Like father like son ❤️.”

Ayaslinpapii said:

“Pride inheritance.”

Millaboi_paper wrote:

“Son keeping same steeze like his Popcy.”

Realskilld_zyga said:

“Exactly like dad.”

Kate_johnson417 wrote:

“If you get eyes you go know say this boy is only shy aje no be pride.”

Cupid_temmy said:

“No DNA needed.”

Biggest_xam said:

“I like the boi already his composure.”

Iamgiftbeatz said:

“E dey stand like the father. The papa attitude. Moves like this father. Wizzy blood strong.”

Official_escbee said:

“See Steeze like papa like son 🙌.”

Bigmanwayz wrote:

“Even his stance is same as his father…the Steeze is inbuilt aje.”

Spiffyperidot said:

“Genetics sha. So like his dad.”

Tife spends holiday with Wizkid

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Grammy Award winner, Wizkid, recently showed how he doted on one of his children in a viral video.

In a video doing the rounds on social media, the Morayo crooner was seen with his first son, Bolu, whom he had with his first baby mama, Shola Ogudu.

Bolu went to see his father, who had been abroad for a while and he entered the McClaren 750s vehicle he just bought.

The teen was excited to be in the expensive car, as the expression on his face suggested satisfaction and delight.

Source: Legit.ng