Popular show, the Honest Bunch Podcast, has reacted to the claims made by Mr Nigeria, Ugo Nwokolo

Nwokolo recently went on Lucky Udu’s show to speak about his time as a guest on the podcast and how he was made to say controversial things to trend

In a press statement, the Honest Bunch Podcast has now addressed the allegations by calling for Nwokolo’s character to be investigated

The Honest Bunch Podcast has reacted to Mr Nigeria, Ugo Nwokolo's claim about them.

Recall that on Lucky Udu’s platform, Nwokolo claimed that his appearance on the Honest Bunch Podcast affected his reputation so much that he contemplated ending his life. He also claimed that Nedu told him to mention VeryDarkMan’s name on the show for it to trend.

In the statement issued by the Honest Bunch Podcast team, they labelled Nwokolo’s claims to be false.

According to them, Mr Nigeria paid for his appearance on the show and he was given the freedom to choose his topics without any restrictions and that the international model even brought a notepad outlining his points.

It was further said that the Honest Bunch Team were shocked by Nwokolo’s lack of integrity and dignity by being willing to lie for fame. The statement reads:

“We have become aware of recent claims made by Ugo Nwokolo regarding his appearance on The Honest Bunch Podcast. For the sake of clarity, we would like to set the record straight.

Mr. Ugo Nwokolo appeared on our platform for a paid appearance, during which he had the freedom to select a topic of his choice-which he did. At no point did we suggest a specific topic to him, nor was he instructed on what to say, either as a team or individually. Furthermore, he was never pressured to discuss any particular issue. He arrived with a notepad outlining his points.

We are truly shocked that someone who lacks integrity and dignity-willing to spread falsehoods for fame—has been crowned by the prestigious Mr. World Nigeria (@Mrworldnigeria). It is concerning to think that this individual is now set to represent us on the global stage.

We remain steadfast in our commitment to transparency and value the diversity of opinions expressed on our platform, regardless of our personal views. We kindly ask that the institution and the Silverbird Group look into the character of this man.”

See their post below:

Reactions as Honest Bunch slams Mr Nigeria

The Honest Bunch Podcast team’s statement about Ugo Nwokolo’s claims raised mixed reactions from Nigerians.

Lizzy_millions said:

“5 million he would used to do something meaningful 😔.”

Missy_kim_by_kimmy said:

“How will a grown man even say, he was pressured into doing or saying something he didn’t mean??”

Okm_herbal wrote:

“This matter go long o. I think it's even shameful for someone who's an ambassador to come and say that he doesn't have a mind of his own and can easily be cajoled. He shouldn't have even gone to meet Lucky Udu to clear anything because he made it worse.”

Intimatesbykoko said:

“His thirst for fame is so obvious.”

Anozie_kenneth said:

“Anyone with common sense should know that the guy was just talking crapp.”

Ronikfab said:

“Person wey no get sense , tall for nothing smh.”

Francasown said:

“A full grown man living that he was cajoled to make a statement. He waited till Nedu is being dragged to add his own.”

Chic__amelia said:

“Ugo is an attention seeker. Unintelligent clout chaser. The little boy desperately wants to be famous.”

Oby.lox wrote:

“I knew it, he is too eager for fame... I never see... God forbid bad thing.”

Davidbliggss said:

“It’s a shame really.”

Crazyprescription wrote:

“It's obvious that guy lied. He meant everything he said.”

VDM exposes how Nedu treated influential man

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Verydarkman continued to drag Nedu after he brought comedian Deeone to his show to make claims against him.

VDM alleged that Nedu works with lies on his Honest Bunch podcast and Deeone was not his target after he alleged that he was gay.

The social critic exposed how Nedu allegedly treated an influential person despite all that he did for him.

