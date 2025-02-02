Singer Davido's brother, Adewale Adeleke, showed off his romantic side as he celebrated his fifth wedding anniversary with his wife Kani

The businessman proved how much his wife meant to him and took her on a luxurious date at a beautiful spa

He also bought her an expensive gift that she flaunted on social media, and it left many netizens mesmerised

Adewale Adeleke, the older brother of Afrobeats singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, became the topic of discussion as he celebrated his fifth wedding anniversary with his wife Kani.

The father of two took his wife on a date at an expensive spa where he showered her with love. He also bought her a diamond ring. They looked gorgeous as they shared their special moments on social media.

In an Instagram video, the spa was decorated with red balloons and the couple had a good time together. The spa appreciated the couple's decision to celebrate their wedding anniversary at its place. They also dropped a note for Mrs Adeleke which read:

"Happy anniversary, Mrs Adeleke. We are honoured that you have chosen our beautiful spa to celebrate your special day. May your love be everlasting and sweet."

The couple had their traditional marriage in December 2019 and white wedding in January 2020.

Reactions as Adewale Adeleke marks wedding anniversary

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions as Davido's brother Adewale Adeleke celebrates his fifth wedding anniversary below:

@brendanukagod__ said:

"Marriage is a beautiful thing always marry right and let no one confuse you with their own online especially those that couldn’t."

@chommy_gladempire noted:

"We know love is sweeter when there is funds to spice it up."

@meganokoye74 reacted:

"Aww God I see what you are doing for others."

@thepalmwinebar commented:

"Valentine wey go press single people necks, na now you go know."

@jellahomes reacted:

"I am happy for them."

@thefoodnetworknig2 noted:

"Na me be that red balloon for roof."

@babee_miiii said:

"Dr Deji Adeleke's sons knows how to pamper & spoil their beautiful, decent, classy, drama free young wives @chairmanhkn @davido God bless you guys for being an amazing husband."

Adewale Adewale buys car for his wife

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Adewale Adeleke aka Chairman HKN went all out to mark his wife Kani’s birthday.

To celebrate the special occasion, Chairman gifted his wife a brand new Range Rover to match his black version of the same ride.

The young man said it was nothing compared to the special gift Kani gave him three months ago when they welcomed their child.

