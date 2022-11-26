Famous Nigerian clergyman Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) has been trending online all day because of some frail-looking photos alleged to be him

According to several reports by many blogs, some photos of the senior pastor of the COZA ministries, who is currently in England looking frail and ill, have sparked reactions online

The photos, which were also seen on the official COZA Instagram page, have left many in their emotions as they pray for the man of God to regain back his health and looks

Some very concerning photos of the popular Nigerian clergyman, Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, have sparked emotions online as netizens discuss the cause of his recent frail and raggedy looks.

Pastor Fatoyinbo, who is currently in Manchester, England, for a church program, was pictured at the Manchester United stadium Old Trafford along with his family.

Nigerians show concerns about the raggedy, frail photos of Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo trending online. Photo credit: @cozaglobal/@bankybestowed

Fans couldn't help but react to the viral photos of the clergyman looking utterly unrecognisable from his former self.

Some showed empathy towards him, while many slammed him and noted that he was only paying for some of his sins from years past.

See the viral concerning photos of Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo below:

See how netizens reacted to the viral concerning photos of Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo:

@sidney_bodacious:

"Bad deeds never go unpunished!"

@jattobii:

"Rap*st pastor. Zero pity for him."

@bunnygirl167:

"Hmmm. He is the one..he must be battling some health issues."

@olufunmidebby:

"Check his ears, he's the same person."

@officialvanny:

"Had to ho check his page he hasn’t posted since April God abeg oh."

@caramel_ayo:

"Can’t be the same person."

@itz_kelzzz:

"He looks like someone battling liver issues due to the pale colour of his skin, or it might just be that he lost weight."

@officialvanny:

"Omo if that’s really him then he doesn’t look himself."

@furry_feetslides:

"Wow... This is heartbreaking. It’s him, I check it’s page and previous pictures."

@justkaren____:

"His sins are catching up with him."

Biodun Fatoyinbo: I said it, and people called me names, Timi Dakolo writes amid allegations against COZA pastor

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that famous singer Timi Dakolo has joined several Nigerians who raised eyebrows following some allegations levelled against Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) lead pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo.

Dakolo's reaction came shortly after a lady identified as Nnenna Kalu-Ude publicly called out the man of God on social media and accused him of playing a role in events that led to the tragic death of another church member, Tega.

In posts shared on his official Twitter account, Dakolo referred to agitations he made a while back when his wife, Bukola, was involved in a molestation scandal with the man of God.

