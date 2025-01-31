Relationship coach Blessing CEO has replied to the shade ex-Big Brother Naija housemate Vee threw at her

Vee had shared her take on 2Baba and his wife Annie Idibia's divorce drama, and she mentioned Blessing CEO's name

Blessing CEO said that Vee should come out straight and address her, and she gave her opinion on 2Baba and Annie's divorce drama

Relationship blogger Blessing Okoro, aka Blessing CEO, has reacted to ex-BBNaija housemate Victoria Adeyele aka Vee's shade.

Blessing CEO tackles BBNaija's Vee for shading her. Image credit: @2Baba/FB, @officialblessingceo, @veeiye

Source: Instagram

The former reality star mentioned her name while addressing the breakup of singer Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, and his estranged wife, Annie Idibia.

She said that fooling has become a thing, and when she becomes president, she will take all birds (including Blessing CEO) to Kirikiri Correctional Centre.

In her response, Blessing CEO asked Vee to be bold while speaking about her because she does not like it when people go through the corners to talk to her.

Blessing CEO tackles BBNaija's Vee.

According to Vee, some ladies are already queueing up to replace Annie despite the massive backlash 2Baba has gotten for how he announced his divorce from his wife and mother of two of his kids.

In her Instagram video, Blessing CEO said that adults should stop blaming other adults for their behaviours. Besides, if Vee doesn't learn, she will become a victim too.

She added that it has been alleged that 2Baba introduced Annie to drugs but the African Queen hitmaker behaves normally in public, unlike Annie who shakes her head while speaking.

The relationship coach noted that many people have been restless since she announced her relationship with auto dealer Ikechukwu Ogbonna, better known as IVD.

Speaking about her plans for marriage, she said she would marry the businessman and still share the news online.

Reactions as Blessing CEO replies BBNaija's Vee

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions as Blessing CEO tackles BBNaija's Vee over 2Baba and Annie Idibia's divorce drama below:

@loratosheilacode commented:

"Let's stop blaming adults for another adult's failure. You rock on this."

@odesco070 noted:

"I wonder how an adult will do something and people will blame another adult for it."

@nneamakaegw said:

"Na una deh find this beautiful woman wahala ohhhh, when dragging start now, na the same una go say blessing ceo rest. You people will not tell Veee to rest now ok."

@preshriri_____7825 reacted:

"True. Blessing, your points is very valid, a lot of we women need to tighten up and learn from the mistakes we make in relationship by taking full responsibility of decisions to avoid pushing blames. I know and understand that women are more softer and vulnerable than men are, but then we all need to boss up and LEARN."

Mary Njoku warns 2Baba

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that actress and filmmaker Mary Njoku had shared her take on the ongoing divorce drama between singer 2Baba and his wife Annie Idibia.

The movie star shared some of the consequences if anything happens to Annie and she warned the singer.

Mary Njoku also lambasted the African Queen hitmaker for how he announced his separation from his wife.

Source: Legit.ng