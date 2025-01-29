A Nigerian lady has absolved singer Innocent Ujah Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, of any blame regarding his marriage saga with Annie Idibia

According to the lady, no in-law, baby mama or friend is responsible for the marital problem but one person

She named the person to be blamed and backed up her opinion with reasons, triggering reactions from people

Reacting to 2Baba and Annie Idibia's marriage issue, a Nigerian lady, Egondu Okorie, has said only one person is to be blamed.

Egondu stated that no friend, baby mama, in-law or even 2Baba is responsible for the marriage crash.

She blamed Annie Idibia for her marital woes and said 2Baba is not at fault. Photo Credit: Egondu Okorie, Instagram/@annieidibia1, Music in Africa

According to Egondu, 2Baba has endured a lot. Egondu singled out Annie as being responsible for her marital woes.

She said Annie has a bad character and worsened things with her conduct at the reality show she featured in.

Egondu, in a Facebook post, noted that Annie embarrassed her family and husband with her conduct at the reality show which must have informed 2Baba's divorce move. Egondu wrote:

"No be baby mamas or in-laws or friends or Innocent caused anything.

"Her character no good at all. 2Baba don taya to dey endure.

"On that reality show ( The Young, Famous and African) everyone could see the real Annie Macaulay Idibia. I’m sure her husband did too.

"She publicly disgraced herself and embarrassed her family and now her husband has publicly announced their divorce.

"No be every divorce we go dey blame men abeg."

Reactions trail lady's comment on 2Baba's marriage

McOnny Oluwaseun said:

"Is time to move on."

Peter A. Awanrin said:

"Of not bi Politics matter; you are always speaking the fact 😂.

"Our gender is grateful for this, ma."

Solomon Udoudo said:

"It's dangerous to conclude on people's family matters like this, we can't really be sure of who's right and wrong. Let's pray for the strength for both of them to weather the storm of the divorce and move on.

"Trust me it's not easy for any of them."

Oladimeji Akande said:

"The hard drugs her husband introduced her to at tender age have messed her up big time.

"She is not mentally stable anymore."

Tosin Rowland said:

"My take here sis I have read from both sides but see sis let's looks at it well, something is not right here, my intuition keeps asking me why a married woman will misconduct publicly, looks Annie has not been emotionally stable, even learnt she's been on drugs hmmm what will trigger a married woman to go that length, perhaps unhappiness or even depression at home, honestly sis I don't want to blame her coz I believe strongly something must have really triggered her misconduct publicly honestly."

Tetsoma Patricia Gbenebichie said:

"My general thank u for always saying the truth."

7 facts 2Baba must prove in court

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a family lawyer had highlighted seven facts 2Baba must provide evidence of in court before his divorce can be approved.

While noting that it is easier to end a customary marriage, the barrister said walking out of a marriage done under the Marriage Act is not so easy.

She said that the court cannot grant a divorce without any of the proof she outlined. Some of the facts include proving desertion for at least three years and proving a refusal to consummate the marriage.

