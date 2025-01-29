Nollywood actor Yul Edochie sure knows how to get the internet buzzing as he recently announced his belief in African religion

The renowned filmmaker shared pictures of him in a native Igbo attire as he criticised people who do not serve their traditional religion

He went on to give reasons he has decided to be a traditionalist as he made an open promise to his forefathers

Nigerian actor and upcoming preacher Yul Edochie has resolved to become a hardcore traditionalist.

The filmmaker in a recent post on social media argued that because of fear of what people would say, Africans are running away from their traditional religion.

Yul Edochie declares his place in African religion. Credit: @yuledochie

Qualifying it as powerful, the controversial star argued that it was an abomination for Africans who were not practising.

On his Instagram page, Yul pledged his support and loyalty to his belief, declaring that he would never abandon the ways of his forefathers.

However, he claimed that African religion was built on truth, transparency, and fairness.

Yul declares self hardcore traditionalist

The filmmaker who recently unfollowed his only daughter on Instagram rounded up his TED talk by proclaiming that he was a traditionalist.

He went on to hail himself with Igbo traditional names and shared a picture of him in Igbo white attire.

"Because of fear of what people will say, Africans are running away from their powerful African religion, their originality. Abomination!!!

"I will NEVER abandon the ways of my forefathers. It is built on truth, transparency, and fairness. 1’m a Hardcore Traditionalist. ISI MMILI JI OFOR. EZEDIKE 1. ALUSI NA EJE UKA. OKALA MMADU OKALA MMUO. THE KING OF WARRIORS."

See his post below:

Yul Edochie’s message on traditional religion trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

Ifeoma_nduka wrote:

"I thought today is for Mr president 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 queen May is heading to the UK.... Tell Judy I want to be very very rich."

Zafeed said:

"My happiness in all these is that May is doing pretty well and God has started with Mr. Obasi. MAY GOD JUDGE YOU BOTH, a very strong prayer." Only u actor, politician,pastor, native doctor, real estate owner afar relax ooo."

familyman wrote:

"Dey don finally destroy you. That's the power of a strange woman the bible is talking about. I pity oga Yul."

akugz reacted:

"But y did queen may not fight for u?????😂😂😂😂😂😂 not even a verbal fighttt😂😂😂😂😂yul has never healed from this experience he thought he was going to cross leg and watch queen may talking off the gloves.

"Woman just went civil and filed for divorce and retraining order the money he started with violence😂😂😂THAT WOMAN MUST HATE ANYTHING THAT DISTURBS HIS PEACE OF MIND .CAN WE ALL CLAP FOR HER. FOR A SECOND ONE MIGHT THINK QUEEN MAY DOESNOT KNOW YUL AND HIS MISTRESS...SHE IS ALWAYS VERY VERY .'

mikkymeddler said:

"I taught you said you were called by God to become a MAN OF GOD ."

beautifull said:

"This one don go😢 Judy, e no go better for you. Chaiii, I con dey pity the amu bingo."

Yul Edochie speaks about wealth

Legit.ng had reported that the actor aired his view about the best way for youths to live a meaningful life.

In a post on his social media, he shared the danger of following after material things such as cars and phones which will spoil and finish.

His post sparked reactions among fans, who taunted him about his second marriage with Judy Austin.

